 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Salisha Thomas Performs THE POSSIBILITY PROJECT At Birdland

The performance took place on Monday, November 2nd.

By:

The Possibility Project brought audiences an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and inspiration as Salisha Thomas reflected on her journey from Disney to Broadway and beyond. Check out the photos!

Through personal stories and performances, Thomas explored the songs, artists, and experiences that helped shape her life and career. The performance took place on November 2 at Birdland. 

Featuring music associated with Carole King, Lena Horne, and other legendary artists, the evening celebrated ambition, resilience, reinvention, and the unexpected turns that can lead to extraordinary opportunities. At the heart of the performance was a message of possibility, encouraging audiences to recognize that the lives they dream of may be closer than they think.

Thomas made her Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before starring in Once Upon a One More Time. Her career has also included performances alongside Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and arenas across North America.

Beyond the stage, Thomas is an author, producer, and podcast host. She wrote Why Be a 9 When You Can Be a 10 and created The Salisha Show, a podcast featuring conversations about creativity, career, and living life to its fullest potential.

Photos by Kevin Alvey


Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
More on Birdland Jazz
Upcoming Shows
Vanessa Racci: Comfort & Joy Album Release Celebration
12/6 - 12/6/2026
Recent Articles
Birdland Lineup Features Frankie Moreno, VINCE GIORDANO & THE NIGHTHAWKS, and Jim Caruso's Cast Party
Birdland Lineup Features Frankie Moreno, VINCE GIORDANO & THE NIGHTHAWKS, and Jim Caruso's Cast Party
11/13/2026
Photos: Tedd Firth's 50th Birthday Celebration concert at Birdland NYC
Photos: Tedd Firth's 50th Birthday Celebration concert at Birdland NYC
11/11/2026

Cabaret Shows
Wait 'Til You See What's Next in Cabaret Wait 'Til You See What's Next
Green Room 42 (11/15-11/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Camille Sings Tennille in Cabaret Camille Sings Tennille
Don't Tell Mama (12/05-12/12)
Five Years of Final Strike Collaborative in Cabaret Five Years of Final Strike Collaborative
Green Room 42 (11/22-11/22) PHOTOS
I am ME - on Purpose! in Cabaret I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
Wait Wait...Don't Shoot Me! in Cabaret Wait Wait...Don't Shoot Me!
Caveat (12/09-12/09)
View All Shows Add a Show

Cabaret venues in New York City


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Recommended For You