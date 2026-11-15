Photos: Salisha Thomas Performs THE POSSIBILITY PROJECT At Birdland

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The Possibility Project brought audiences an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and inspiration as Salisha Thomas reflected on her journey from Disney to Broadway and beyond. Check out the photos!

Through personal stories and performances, Thomas explored the songs, artists, and experiences that helped shape her life and career. The performance took place on November 2 at Birdland.

Featuring music associated with Carole King, Lena Horne, and other legendary artists, the evening celebrated ambition, resilience, reinvention, and the unexpected turns that can lead to extraordinary opportunities. At the heart of the performance was a message of possibility, encouraging audiences to recognize that the lives they dream of may be closer than they think.

Thomas made her Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before starring in Once Upon a One More Time. Her career has also included performances alongside Hugh Jackman at Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and arenas across North America.

Beyond the stage, Thomas is an author, producer, and podcast host. She wrote Why Be a 9 When You Can Be a 10 and created The Salisha Show, a podcast featuring conversations about creativity, career, and living life to its fullest potential.

Photos by Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

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