Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates 33rd Anniversary at Sony Hall
The event took place on November 2, with performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars.
Rockers On Broadway 33 took place at Sony Hall on November 2, with performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars. Check out photos from the performance below!
In conjunction with the PATH Fund, the event was highlighted by the appearance of Terrence Mann. Mann saluted Tim Curry and performed “Sweet Transvestite” and “I’m Going Home” from The Rocky Horror Show. Kiersten Hodges performed Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature,” and Bligh Voth and Pomme Koch performed “Islands In The Stream” as a salute to Dolly Parton.
Brian Charles Johnson delivered a stirring take on Duncan Sheik’s “Barely Breathing,” followed by Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Gerard Canonico performing “Don’t Do Sadness / Blue Wind” from Spring Awakening. These fellow Spring Awakening cast members presented this special tribute, and accepted the Rockers On Broadway Lifetime Achievement Award in Music & Theatre on Sheik's behalf, which will be sent to his family. Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage performed “All Cried Out,” while Tommy Brunett delivered a great take on Modern English’s “I Melt With You.” Alexa Ray Joel, a PATH Artistic Council member and stalwart Rockers member, delivered a terrific take on Parton’s “Jolene.”
Arts education took center stage with student performances, celebrating the BBK kids and their Rockers On The Rise initiatives. Program alumni Darryl Mahand and Matteo Russo—now adults—spoke passionately about the vital importance of arts funding, while Andrew Aydin from Rock The Vote brought a impactful moment of civic engagement to the evening.
Honoree Jeff Gerson was presented with his Ambassador of Rock Award by Donnie Kehr and sang with honoree Corey Glover on AC/DC’s immortal “You Shook Me All Night Long.” After the event's traditional auction, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard started off Act 2 with a riveting “Crazy Train.” Justin Sargent, who just joined as the new lead singer for Skid Row, performed Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.”
Glover was presented with his award and performed “Heaven On Their Minds” from the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, which Glover first performed 23 years ago. Vernon Reid, his partner in Living Colour, joined him onstage for a rocking version of “Cult Of Personality,” which had the SRO crowd standing and singing along. Willie Nile closed the event with “Good Lovin’,” joined by everyone.
Check out photos from the red carpet here.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Broadway Bound Kids that includes-Julia Baslaw, Seryna Javier, Dara Matamoros, Alison Nava, Claudia Fabella, Chase McNair David Pico, Shayla Vander Putten, Audrey Simone Winters, Amy Santoso, Jaidyn Moodie, Carina Alexandrescu, Jackson Preisser
Tommy Brunett
Bligh Voth and Pomme Koch
Lisa Lisa
Toni Menage
Jeff Gerson
Jeff Gerson
Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan
Andrew Aydin
Donnie Kehr
Kalliopi
Matteo Russo
Jaidyn Moodie
Willie Nile
Corey Glover, Tommy Brunett, Kamesh Nagarajan, Rick French and Jeff Gerson
Darryll Mayhand
Tommy Brunett
Toni Menage and Lisa Lisa
Lizzie McGuire
Vernon Reid
Rick French and Jeff Gerson
Willie Nile, Dina Regine, Corey Glover and Jeff Gerson
Dolly Fox and Tommy Brunett
Dolly Fox and Kamesh Nagarajan
Corey Glover, Dolly Fox and Tamyris Glover
Honorees Corey Glover and Jeff Gerson
Jay Leslie and Joe Snyder
Erez Levin
Gerald Canonico
Lauren Pritchard
Willie Nile
Toni Menage and Lisa Lisa
Lisa Lisa
Pomme Koch
Terrence Mann
Tommy Brunett
Jeff Gerson (Honoree)
Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan
Corey Glover (Honoree)
Vernon Reid
Vernon Reid
Jackson Preisser Broadway Bound Kids
Jaidyn Moodie
Lucas Corrubia and Tracy Echeverri
Ryann Redmond, Brian Charles Johnson and Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico, Lauren Pritchard and Brian Charles Johnson
Gerard Canonico and Lauren Pritchard
Gerard Canonico and Lauren Pritchard
Kalliopi
Wille Nile
Lisa Lisa, Corey Glover and Toni Menage
Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage
Honorees Jeff Gerson and Corey Glover
Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan
Toni Menage
Tommy Brunett
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