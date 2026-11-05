Photos: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates 33rd Anniversary at Sony Hall

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Rockers On Broadway 33 took place at Sony Hall on November 2, with performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars. Check out photos from the performance below!

In conjunction with the PATH Fund, the event was highlighted by the appearance of Terrence Mann. Mann saluted Tim Curry and performed “Sweet Transvestite” and “I’m Going Home” from The Rocky Horror Show. Kiersten Hodges performed Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature,” and Bligh Voth and Pomme Koch performed “Islands In The Stream” as a salute to Dolly Parton.

Brian Charles Johnson delivered a stirring take on Duncan Sheik’s “Barely Breathing,” followed by Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Gerard Canonico performing “Don’t Do Sadness / Blue Wind” from Spring Awakening. These fellow Spring Awakening cast members presented this special tribute, and accepted the Rockers On Broadway Lifetime Achievement Award in Music & Theatre on Sheik's behalf, which will be sent to his family. Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage performed “All Cried Out,” while Tommy Brunett delivered a great take on Modern English’s “I Melt With You.” Alexa Ray Joel, a PATH Artistic Council member and stalwart Rockers member, delivered a terrific take on Parton’s “Jolene.”

Arts education took center stage with student performances, celebrating the BBK kids and their Rockers On The Rise initiatives. Program alumni Darryl Mahand and Matteo Russo—now adults—spoke passionately about the vital importance of arts funding, while Andrew Aydin from Rock The Vote brought a impactful moment of civic engagement to the evening.

Honoree Jeff Gerson was presented with his Ambassador of Rock Award by Donnie Kehr and sang with honoree Corey Glover on AC/DC’s immortal “You Shook Me All Night Long.” After the event's traditional auction, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard started off Act 2 with a riveting “Crazy Train.” Justin Sargent, who just joined as the new lead singer for Skid Row, performed Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

Glover was presented with his award and performed “Heaven On Their Minds” from the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, which Glover first performed 23 years ago. Vernon Reid, his partner in Living Colour, joined him onstage for a rocking version of “Cult Of Personality,” which had the SRO crowd standing and singing along. Willie Nile closed the event with “Good Lovin’,” joined by everyone.

Check out photos from the red carpet here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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