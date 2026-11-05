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Photos: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Celebrates 33rd Anniversary at Sony Hall

The event took place on November 2, with performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars.

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Rockers On Broadway 33 took place at Sony Hall on November 2, with performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars. Check out photos from the performance below!

In conjunction with the PATH Fund, the event was highlighted by the appearance of Terrence Mann. Mann saluted Tim Curry and performed “Sweet Transvestite” and “I’m Going Home” from The Rocky Horror Show. Kiersten Hodges performed Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature,” and Bligh Voth and Pomme Koch performed “Islands In The Stream” as a salute to Dolly Parton.

Brian Charles Johnson delivered a stirring take on Duncan Sheik’s “Barely Breathing,” followed by Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Gerard Canonico performing “Don’t Do Sadness / Blue Wind” from Spring Awakening. These fellow Spring Awakening cast members presented this special tribute, and accepted the Rockers On Broadway Lifetime Achievement Award in Music & Theatre on Sheik's behalf, which will be sent to his family. Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage performed “All Cried Out,” while Tommy Brunett delivered a great take on Modern English’s “I Melt With You.” Alexa Ray Joel, a PATH Artistic Council member and stalwart Rockers member, delivered a terrific take on Parton’s “Jolene.”

Arts education took center stage with student performances, celebrating the BBK kids and their Rockers On The Rise initiatives. Program alumni Darryl Mahand and Matteo Russo—now adults—spoke passionately about the vital importance of arts funding, while Andrew Aydin from Rock The Vote brought a impactful moment of civic engagement to the evening.

Honoree Jeff Gerson was presented with his Ambassador of Rock Award by Donnie Kehr and sang with honoree Corey Glover on AC/DC’s immortal “You Shook Me All Night Long.” After the event's traditional auction, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard started off Act 2 with a riveting “Crazy Train.” Justin Sargent, who just joined as the new lead singer for Skid Row, performed Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

Glover was presented with his award and performed “Heaven On Their Minds” from the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, which Glover first performed 23 years ago. Vernon Reid, his partner in Living Colour, joined him onstage for a rocking version of “Cult Of Personality,” which had the SRO crowd standing and singing along. Willie Nile closed the event with “Good Lovin’,” joined by everyone.

Check out photos from the red carpet here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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Broadway Bound Kids that includes-Julia Baslaw, Seryna Javier, Dara Matamoros, Alison Nava, Claudia Fabella, Chase McNair David Pico, Shayla Vander Putten, Audrey Simone Winters, Amy Santoso, Jaidyn Moodie, Carina Alexandrescu, Jackson Preisser

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Keirsten Hodgens

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Keirsten Hodgens

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Tommy Brunett

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Pomme Koch

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Bligh Voth

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Bligh Voth and Pomme Koch

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Alexa Ray Joel

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Brian Charles Johnson

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Gerard Canonico, Lauren Pritchard and Brian Charles Johnson

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Gerard Canonico

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Lauren Pritchard

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Gerard Canonico, Lauren Pritchard and Brian Charles Johnson

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Lauren Pritchard

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Lisa Lisa

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Toni Menage

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Jeff Gerson

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Jeff Gerson

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Kamesh Nagarajan

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Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan

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Donnie Kehr and Corey Glover

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Ryan Willard and Emily McNamara

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Andrew Aydin

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Ryann Redmond

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Donnie Kehr

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Ryann Redmond and Donnie Kehr

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Nick Prez

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Kalliopi

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Sam Graham

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Hadar Baron

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Emily McNamara, Terrence Mann and Ryan Willard

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Terrence Mann

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Terrence Mann

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Terrence Mann

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Terrence Mann and Donnie Kehr

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Sam Graham

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Sam Graham

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Matteo Russo

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Justin Sargent

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Corey Glover

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Jaidyn Moodie

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Willie Nile

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Corey Glover, Tommy Brunett, Kamesh Nagarajan, Rick French and Jeff Gerson

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Donnie Kehr

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Darryll Mayhand

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Tommy Brunett

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Bligh Voth

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Gerard Canonico and Lauren Pritchard

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Toni Menage and Lisa Lisa

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Corey Glover

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Lizzie McGuire

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Ryann Redmond and Donnie Kehr

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Vernon Reid

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Bligh Voth

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Rick French and Jeff Gerson

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Willie Nile, Dina Regine, Corey Glover and Jeff Gerson

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Dolly Fox and Tommy Brunett

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Dolly Fox and Kamesh Nagarajan

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Corey Glover, Dolly Fox and Tamyris Glover

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Honorees Corey Glover and Jeff Gerson

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Jay Leslie and Joe Snyder

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Jonathan Dinklage

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Steve Snyder

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Erez Levin

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Jonathan Smith

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Gary Bristol

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Gary Seligson

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Ryann Redmond

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Ryann Redmond

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Ryann Redmond and Donnie Kehr

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Gerald Canonico

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Lauren Pritchard

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Willie Nile

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Alexa Ray Joel

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Alexa Ray Joel

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Toni Menage and Lisa Lisa

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Lisa Lisa

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Pomme Koch

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Pomme Koch

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Emily McNamara, Terrence Mann and Ryan Willard

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Terrence Mann

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Tommy Brunett

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Jeff Gerson (Honoree)

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Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan

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Corey Glover (Honoree)

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Vernon Reid

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Vernon Reid

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Jackson Preisser Broadway Bound Kids

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Jaidyn Moodie

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Steve Gibb

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Lucas Corrubia and Tracy Echeverri

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Ryann Redmond, Brian Charles Johnson and Gerard Canonico

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Brian Charles Johnson

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Gerard Canonico, Lauren Pritchard and Brian Charles Johnson

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Gerard Canonico and Lauren Pritchard

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Gerard Canonico and Lauren Pritchard

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Nick Prez

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Hadar Baron

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Kalliopi

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Sam Graham

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Wille Nile

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Lisa Lisa, Corey Glover and Toni Menage

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Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage

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Honorees Jeff Gerson and Corey Glover

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Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan

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Toni Menage

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Tommy Brunett


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