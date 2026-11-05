Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's 33rd Anniversary at Sony Hall
The concert featured performances spanning rock, pop and country, with special musical tributes celebrating Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Duncan Sheik.
Rockers On Broadway 33 took place at Sony Hall on November 2, with performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars. Check out photos from the red carpet below!
The concert featured performances spanning rock, pop and country, with special musical tributes celebrating Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Duncan Sheik. Special guests included Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage, three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann, Major League Baseball star Cole Tucker, who took over the drum kit for a special guest number, and Tommy Brunett of Modern English and the Tommy Brunett Band.
The evening starred Michael Cerveris, a two-time Tony Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins; Bradley Dean, who has appeared in Chess and Galileo; Keirsten Hodgens of Six; Brian Charles Johnson of Spring Awakening and American Idiot; Donnie Kehr of Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy and Billy Elliot; Pomme Koch of The Band's Visit; Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard of Spring Awakening; Ryann Redmond of Frozen, Bring It On and Once Upon a One More Time; Max Sangerman of A Beautiful Noise and Beau; and Bligh Voth of Jagged Little Pill and The Band's Visit.
Now in its 33rd year, Rockers On Broadway uses live music and performances to support arts education and emerging talent. The anniversary concert will celebrate the organization's history of bringing Broadway and rock artists together while raising support for the future of the performing arts.
Check out photos from the performance here.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Jeff Gerson, Nicola Gerson and friends
Eric France, Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan
Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan
Ray Burns and Jeff Gerson
Nicoola Gerson and Jeff Gerson
Ken Burgin, Elana Subatin, Nicola Gerson and Jeff Gerson
Emma Bosse
Jeff Gerson and May Pang
Scott Rehl, Jeff Gerson, May Pang, Kamesh Nagarajan and Bryan Campione
Willie Nile and May Pang
Cori Gardner and Scott Rehl
Lauren Pritchard and Xander
Lauren Pritchard and Xander
Rick French, Jamie Randall Nagarajan and Kamesh Nagarajan
Jeff Gerson
Rick French and Jeff Gerson
Rose Gross-Marino
May Pang and Rose Gross-Marino
Kalliopi, Nick Prez and Sam Graham
Jeff Gerson with Chris Guarino and Nik Totaro
Bryan Campione, Lauren Pritchard, Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner, Nancy Schuster and Scott Rehl
Gary Seligson, Jonathan Smith, Steve Gibb, Joe Snyder and Jay Leslie
Tommy Brunett
Rose Gross-Marino and Donnie Kehr
Jeff Gerson and Donnie Kehr
Ashley Monet
Erez Levin and Donnie Kehr
Dan Zelinski and David Salidor
Toni Menage, Donnie Kehr and Lisa Lisa
Cori Gardner, Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr
Alexa Ray Joel
Lisa Lisa and Alexa Ray Joel
Julia Baslaw, Seryna Javier, Dara Matamoros, Alison Nava, Claudia Fabella, Chase McNair, David Pico, Shayla Vander Putten, Audrey Simone Winters, Amy Santoso, Jaidyn Moodie, Carina Alexandrescu
Tamyris Glover and Corey Glover
Tamyris Glover and Corey Glover
Pomme Koch and Bligh Voth
Rockers on Broadway Staff
Sam Behr and Dolly Fox
Taylor McMahon (Development Coordinator at Broadway Bound Kids), Cori Gardner, and Elizabeth McGuire (Executive Director at Broadway Bound Kids).
Terrence Mann and Daughter
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