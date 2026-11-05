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Photos: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's 33rd Anniversary at Sony Hall

The concert featured performances spanning rock, pop and country, with special musical tributes celebrating Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Duncan Sheik.

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Rockers On Broadway 33 took place at Sony Hall on November 2, with performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The concert featured performances spanning rock, pop and country, with special musical tributes celebrating Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Duncan Sheik. Special guests included Lisa Lisa and Toni Menage, three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann, Major League Baseball star Cole Tucker, who took over the drum kit for a special guest number, and Tommy Brunett of Modern English and the Tommy Brunett Band.

The evening starred Michael Cerveris, a two-time Tony Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins; Bradley Dean, who has appeared in Chess and Galileo; Keirsten Hodgens of Six; Brian Charles Johnson of Spring Awakening and American Idiot; Donnie Kehr of Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy and Billy Elliot; Pomme Koch of The Band's Visit; Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard of Spring Awakening; Ryann Redmond of Frozen, Bring It On and Once Upon a One More Time; Max Sangerman of A Beautiful Noise and Beau; and Bligh Voth of Jagged Little Pill and The Band's Visit. 

Now in its 33rd year, Rockers On Broadway uses live music and performances to support arts education and emerging talent. The anniversary concert will celebrate the organization's history of bringing Broadway and rock artists together while raising support for the future of the performing arts.

Check out photos from the performance here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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Bryan Campione

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Jeff Gerson, Nicola Gerson and friends

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Eric France, Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan

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Jeff Gerson and Kamesh Nagarajan

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Ray Burns and Jeff Gerson

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Nicoola Gerson and Jeff Gerson

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Ken Burgin, Elana Subatin, Nicola Gerson and Jeff Gerson

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Emma Bosse

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May Pang

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Jeff Gerson and May Pang

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Scott Rehl, Jeff Gerson, May Pang, Kamesh Nagarajan and Bryan Campione

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Willie Nile and May Pang

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Cori Gardner

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Cori Gardner and Scott Rehl

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Lauren Pritchard and Xander

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Lauren Pritchard and Xander

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Rick French, Jamie Randall Nagarajan and Kamesh Nagarajan

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Matteo Russo

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Jeff Gerson

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Rick French and Jeff Gerson

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Rose Gross-Marino

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May Pang and Rose Gross-Marino

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Kalliopi, Nick Prez and Sam Graham

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Jeff Gerson with Chris Guarino and Nik Totaro

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Bryan Campione, Lauren Pritchard, Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner, Nancy Schuster and Scott Rehl

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Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner

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Gary Seligson, Jonathan Smith, Steve Gibb, Joe Snyder and Jay Leslie

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Tommy Brunett

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Rose Gross-Marino and Donnie Kehr

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Jeff Gerson and Donnie Kehr

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Hadar Baron

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Ryan Willard and Emily McNamara

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Ashley Monet

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Keirsten Hodgens

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Justin Sargent, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr

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Justin Sargent

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Gary Bristol and Donnie Kehr

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Willie Nile and Donnie Kehr

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Brian Charles Johnson and Gerard Canonico

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Erez Levin and Donnie Kehr

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Dan Zelinski and David Salidor

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Ryann Redmond

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Ryan Redmond

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Felicia Finley

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Toni Menage, Donnie Kehr and Lisa Lisa

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Cori Gardner, Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr

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Alexa Ray Joel

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Lisa Lisa and Alexa Ray Joel

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Julia Baslaw, Seryna Javier, Dara Matamoros, Alison Nava, Claudia Fabella, Chase McNair, David Pico, Shayla Vander Putten, Audrey Simone Winters, Amy Santoso, Jaidyn Moodie, Carina Alexandrescu

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Tamyris Glover and Corey Glover

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Tamyris Glover and Corey Glover

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Pomme Koch and Bligh Voth

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Rockers on Broadway Staff

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Sam Behr and Dolly Fox

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Taylor McMahon (Development Coordinator at Broadway Bound Kids), Cori Gardner, and Elizabeth McGuire (Executive Director at Broadway Bound Kids).

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Dolly Fox and Cori Gardner

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Terrence Mann

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Terrence Mann and Daughter

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Kailee Graham and Jonathan Dinklage


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