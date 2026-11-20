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You Might Know Her From, the actresses-only talk show hosted by Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, recorded a live episode on November 14th at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The evening offered fans the opportunity to experience the "anthropology-meets-comedy" interview style in real time. Check out photos of the show.

The live event featured special guests Miriam Shor, Myra Lucretia, and "special announcer" Constance Shulman, bringing the show's signature irreverence to the stage with deep dives and surprises including Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky joining via video message.

You Might Know Her From is a weekly talk show and living piece of art. Hosted by queer comedians and best friends Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, the show centers the stories of women in entertainment. Bridging anthropology and comedy, the podcast preserves these (often never-before-heard) stories with panache. Since launching in 2019, the podcast has featured over 150 women actors including Kathleen Turner, Wendi McLendon-Covey, June Squibb, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dale Dickey, Cherry Jones, Charlayne Woodard, Lauren Weedman, Margaret Cho, Marsha Mason, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Anne Heche, and many others.

This marks You Might Know Her From's fifth live show after runs in New York with Annaleigh Ashford, Sandra Caldwell, and Ann Harada; Denver with Beth Malone; Provincetown with Ann Dowd, and Columbia, MO with Jillian Armenante. You Might Know Her From is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are found.

Photo Credit: Taylor Steele



Photo Credit: Taylor Steele

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