"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Miriam Shor and Myra Lucretia Join YOU MIGHT KNOW HER FROM Live Recording
Constance Shulman appeared as the show's special announcer.
You Might Know Her From, the actresses-only talk show hosted by Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, recorded a live episode on November 14th at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The evening offered fans the opportunity to experience the "anthropology-meets-comedy" interview style in real time. Check out photos of the show.
The live event featured special guests Miriam Shor, Myra Lucretia, and "special announcer" Constance Shulman, bringing the show's signature irreverence to the stage with deep dives and surprises including Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky joining via video message.
You Might Know Her From is a weekly talk show and living piece of art. Hosted by queer comedians and best friends Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, the show centers the stories of women in entertainment. Bridging anthropology and comedy, the podcast preserves these (often never-before-heard) stories with panache. Since launching in 2019, the podcast has featured over 150 women actors including Kathleen Turner, Wendi McLendon-Covey, June Squibb, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dale Dickey, Cherry Jones, Charlayne Woodard, Lauren Weedman, Margaret Cho, Marsha Mason, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Anne Heche, and many others.
This marks You Might Know Her From's fifth live show after runs in New York with Annaleigh Ashford, Sandra Caldwell, and Ann Harada; Denver with Beth Malone; Provincetown with Ann Dowd, and Columbia, MO with Jillian Armenante. You Might Know Her From is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are found.
Photo Credit: Taylor Steele
Damian Bellino, Anne Rodeman
Anne Rodeman
Damian Bellino
Damian Bellino
Damian Bellino, Anne Rodeman
Damian Bellino, Anne Rodeman
Anne Rodeman
Damian Bellino, Anne Rodeman
Damian Bellino, Anne Rodeman
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Damian Bellino, Anne Rodeman
Damian Bellino, Miriam Shor, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Anne Rodeman
Damian Bellino, Miriam Shor, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Anne Rodeman
Miriam Shor, Damian Bellino, Anne Rodeman
Miriam Shor, Damian Bellino, Anne Rodeman
Photo Credit: Taylor Steele
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