Photos: Joel B. New Celebrates 20 Years Of Original Musicals in Concert at The Green Room 42

The event was on Saturday, August 2, 2025.
On Saturday, August 2, 2025, composer-lyricist Joel B. New (Jonathan Larson Grant, MAC Award) celebrated 20 years of original musical storytelling with a dynamic concert at The Green Room 42. The evening featured a rotating cast of powerhouse performers breathing new life into five of New’s bold, funny, and gloriously queer musicals, directed by Billy Bustamante with music direction by Gillian Berkowitz. Check out photos below!
The cast included Lisa Howard, Becca Ayers, Charles Sanchez, Madge Dietrich, Cicily Daniels, Travis Kent, Andrew Cristi, Jill Melanie Wirth, Gavin Guthrie, Allison Mickelson, and more. The all-star band featured Eli Zoller (guitar), Wesley Bourland (bass), Greg Germann (drums), with Berkowitz on piano. Luke Gilmore served as production assistant.
In addition to celebrating New’s prolific output over two decades, the evening was an invitation to fellow artists to keep creating — even without permission — and a poignant moment of queer joy, resilience, and storytelling.
New's second songbook The Songs of Joel B. New, Vol. II also launched that night and is available for purchase via Repertwa.
Photo Credit: Ben Sherai
Madge Dietrich and Travis Kent
Becca Ayers and Allison Mickelson
Olivia Reiter
Neal Harrelson
Jill Melanie Wirth, Olivia Reiter, Neal Harrelson, and Allison Mickelson
Will Mann and Charles Sanchez
Adam Grant Morrison
Rachel Schoenecker
Julianna Ingram
Marco Miralles
Julianna Ingram and Sierra Jimenez
Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez and Company
Madge Dietrich and Richard Riaz Yoder
Travis Kent and Company
