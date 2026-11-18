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In Junko Yagami's November 15 show, Japan’s City Pop met New York jazz. It wasn't a tribute show or nostalgia, but a live experiment — four world-class musicians walking into Birdland Theater with decades of Japanese pop and American jazz in their bones, and no predetermined destination. It featured familiar songs made fresh. Junko Yagami’s catalog has already proven it can travel. Songs like “Bay City,” crafted in the late 1970s with American grooves and independent female spirit baked into every bar, have accumulated billions of streams worldwide — not through marketing, but through pure musical gravity. Listeners in Brazil, Indonesia, Germany, South Korea, and across the United States discovered them on their own and couldn’t stop playing them. The City Pop phenomenon is real, it is massive, and Yagami is at its center.

Ross Pederson — bandmaster and drummer for this engagement — is one of New York’s most electrifying percussionists: a founding member of Snarky Puppy, a collaborator of Fred Hersch, Patricia Barber, Donny McCaslin, and Patti Austin, and a player whose 2023 debut album, *Identity*, drew raves from Modern Drummer, DownBeat, and JazzTimes. His drumming is explosive, nuanced, and relentlessly alive. What he does with a groove is not decoration — it is transformation.

The program moved through beloved American standards tied to the mythology of Route 66 alongside Yagami’s most celebrated Japanese compositions, all newly arranged and reimagined for this night. Route 66 is the organizing metaphor: a road that carried American music — blues, jazz, folk, soul — westward across a continent, absorbing everything in its path and transforming it into something new.

Find more of the artist's tour dates on BandsInTown here. Find more upcoming shows at Birdland on their website here. Below, see photos from the November 15 show.

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

Junko Yagami at Birdland

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