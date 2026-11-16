"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Highlights from AN EVENING WITH SAMANTHA PAULY at The Green Room 42
See phoots from the November 8 show featuring SIX star Samantha Pauly
By: C. Michael Clark
On November 8, 2026, Broadway performer Samantha Pauly took the stage at The Green Room 42 for a cabaret performance featuring fresh musical selections, a grab bag segment, and special guest Eva Noblezada. Tickets to more shows at the Green Room 42 are available on their website here. Find out where to follow Samantha on social media on her website at www.samanthapauly.com
See photos from the show below.
Samantha Pauly and her band
Samantha Pauly and her band enjoy a lighthearted moment
More on Green Room 42
Broadway news in your inbox
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Camille Sings Tennille
Don't Tell Mama (12/05-12/12)
|
Five Years of Final Strike Collaborative
Green Room 42 (11/22-11/22) PHOTOS
|
Frankie's Christmas Holiday Bash in NYC
Dont Tell Mama (12/18-12/18)
|
I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
|
Wait Wait...Don't Shoot Me!
Caveat (12/09-12/09)
Popular episode