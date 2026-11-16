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On November 8, 2026, Broadway performer Samantha Pauly took the stage at The Green Room 42 for a cabaret performance featuring fresh musical selections, a grab bag segment, and special guest Eva Noblezada. Tickets to more shows at the Green Room 42 are available on their website here. Find out where to follow Samantha on social media on her website at www.samanthapauly.com

See photos from the show below.

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