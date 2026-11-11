Photos: Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson & Deborah Grace Winer at Dutch Treat Club

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In the heart of New York City, adjacent to Rockefeller Center, the Dutch Treat Club at their headquarters on 51st Street, hosted American Songbook expert and music historian Deborah Grace Winer and and Karrin Allyson, one of America's highly regarded contemporary jazz singers. Karen is a five-time Grammy nominee, an accomplished pianist, songwriter, and bandleader. Most importantly she, like Deborah Grace Winer, is also a New Yorker and that's what this afternoon at the Dutch Treat Tuesday Lunch was all about. Deborah and Karen put together a show especially for the Dutch Treaters about what it means to be a New Yorker.

Lee Roy Reams joined us for lunch and also had a few remarks shouted out from his table about the subject, especially 42nd Street!

About Karin Allyson:

Karen has received five Grammy award nominations among the more than 16 albums she has recorded for Concord and other labels. Her album of all originals, Some of That Sunshine, was released in 2018 to rave reviews, her most recent album, A Kill for Brazil, was released in 2024. Karrin tours the world in concert and clubs, including the major jazz festivals, and was featured in the Newport Now 60 Tour.

About Deborah Grace Winer:

Deborah is a leading expert on the classic American Songbook, and writer and creator of theatrical revues and concerts. Along with multiple projects with Jazz at Lincoln Center, collaborations include 54 Below, Birdland and a decade as Artistic Director of the 92NY’s Lyrics & Lyricists concert series. She collaborates with top[tier artists from Broadway and the music world, and works with leading institutions. Among her four books is One the Sunny Side of the Street: The Life and Lyrics of Dorothy Fields, named by the WSJ on of the Five Best books on American Songwriters.

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