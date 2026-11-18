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Frankie Moreno returned to Birdland on Monday, November 16, for a trio concert with two musicians who know him especially well. Moreno sang and played piano alongside his brother Tony Moreno on bass and his son Giovanni Moreno on drums. The family trio brought new arrangements of Moreno's hits and fan favorites to the stage. Ellie Smith made a surprise appearance on guest vocals.

An Emmy nominee and five-time Las Vegas Headliner of the Year, Moreno has earned 18 Top 10 albums, nine of which reached No. 1, with his genre-blending brand of rock 'n' roll.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

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