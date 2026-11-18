"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Frankie Moreno Leads Family Trio With Tony Moreno and Giovanni Moreno at Birdland
Frankie Moreno's family trio also featured a surprise guest vocal appearance by Ellie Smith.
Frankie Moreno returned to Birdland on Monday, November 16, for a trio concert with two musicians who know him especially well. Moreno sang and played piano alongside his brother Tony Moreno on bass and his son Giovanni Moreno on drums. The family trio brought new arrangements of Moreno's hits and fan favorites to the stage. Ellie Smith made a surprise appearance on guest vocals.
An Emmy nominee and five-time Las Vegas Headliner of the Year, Moreno has earned 18 Top 10 albums, nine of which reached No. 1, with his genre-blending brand of rock 'n' roll.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Frankie Moreno, Giovanni Moreno, Tony Moreno
Giovanni Moreno, Frankie Moreno, Tony Moreno
Giovanni Moreno
Giovanni Moreno
Giovanni Moreno
Giovanni Moreno
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
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