Photos: Elizabeth Gillies Makes Solo Concert Debut at Birdland

Elizabeth Gillies made her solo concert debut at Birdland on Monday, March 9, delivering a soulful evening that blended jazz standards with beloved pop classics. See photos from the evening here!

Best known for her starring role as Fallon Carrington on the hit Netflix series Dynasty, Gillies began her career on Broadway at age 15 in Jason Robert Brown’s 13 before gaining widespread fame as Jade West on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and later starring opposite Denis Leary in FX’s Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

Fresh from her acclaimed run in Little Shop of Horrors, Gillies brought warmth, style, and an unmistakable musicality to the Birdland stage, thrilling the crowd with selections including “Why Try To Change Me Now,” “Lovefool,” and “If I Only Had a Brain,” in a shimmering salute to the Great American Songbook and the timeless artists who shaped it.