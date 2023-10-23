Photos: Eadie Scott Returns To Cabaret Stage With LISTEN TO THE MUSIC at Don't Tell Mama

On October 20th, cabaret artist Eadie Scott returned to the small venue stage after a lengthy hiatus that the Don't Tell Mama website tells us lasted eight years. Although a teacher of the art form of cabaret, the song stylist and storyteller has had some time off and is back with a show titled LISTEN TO THE MUSIC, and the story is right in the title: this is Eadie Scott's exploration of what music has meant to her life. Directed by Lina Koutrakos and Musical Directed by Jon Weber, LISTEN TO THE MUSIC will play Don't Tell Mama again on November 10th and December 3rd. Reservations can be made on the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

Broadway World Cabaret's resident photographer Conor Weiss attend Eadie Scott's opening night and returned with one of his stellar photo essays, to be enjoyed below.

Welcome back, Eadie!

