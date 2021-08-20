Photos: Cabaret Convention Segment Filmed at Table 26

Situated 1,037 miles from Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Hall is a Cabaret space that recently was utilized as the backdrop for a filmed segment in this year's Cabaret Convention. Last night, Jill & Rich Switzer the celebrated South Florida husband and wife musical team entertained an audience at Table 26 in Palm Beach. Part of their performance was captured live for showing at the virtual part of the upcoming Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention in New York City.

Usually spread over 3 or 4 days, this year's convention will have it's only live event on opening night. The Oct. 27th evening will have a star studded line-up of Cabaret performers hosted by Artistic Director KT Sullivan. The bevy of additional Cabaret artists will appear virtually on subsequent days. We were at a table at the Table 26 Cabaret as Jill appropriately sang....".Life Is A Cabaret" for the patrons and the cameras. You can see the performance at this year's

Cabaret Convention or better still Come To A Cabaret night at Table 26.

It was a "knock out" performance, and Khaliah Ali the champs daughter at our table agreed.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Jill Switzer & Rich Switzer



Jill Switzer, Cielo Blue, Rich Switzer



Jill Switzer



Jill Switzer



Table 26



Jill Switzer



Hadiya Stewart



Chef Martha, Craig Neier, Khaliah Ali, Eda Sorokoff



Deborah Silver



Jill Switzer & Sanford Fisher