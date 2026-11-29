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On Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 7 pm, singer Carolyn Montgomery performed a spontaneous, casual, highly personal show with Music Director Tracy Stark at the piano. Montgomery wrote on Instagram that the show "exceeded all of my expectations, on every level. I ignored the shallow inner voices and followed the wisdom in my GUT. The result: a full house of tremendous people (many I do not know!) and a clear memory of WHY I do what I do." Montgomery is an accomplished vocalist with a long and varied career. With over two dozen television credits to her name, she is a respected veteran of the standup comedy scene nationwide. In addition to her numerous television appearances, Carole Montgomery has headlined clubs and colleges across the USA and starred in two different Las Vegas production shows. In her ten years as a LAS VEGAS STAR, she was seen by over five million audience members. She's also the Executive Director of the American Songbook Association.

Tracy Stark is one of the most prolific musical directors on the New York scene, playing upwards of 75-100 shows a year. She is the winner of 11 MAC awards in addition to the Bistro award and the Dottie Burman Songwriter of the Year award. She has worked with a plethora of great artists including Lesley Gore, Sarah Dash, Phoebe Snow, Karen Black, Randy Jones, Jimmy Osmond, Tovah Feldshuh, Eric Millegan. Tonya Pinkins, Ann Crumb, Marni Nixon, and hundreds of other rock, jazz, and Broadway artists.

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More on Birdland Recent Articles Photos: CAROLYN MONTGOMERY AND TRACY STARK WALK INTO A BAR… at Don't Tell Mama

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