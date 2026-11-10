Photos: BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Tour

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Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are back on tour with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year's show will tour 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 6 - December 30 in major theaters. Check out photos from the show below!

This year's show features a special on-screen cameo by Taran Killam (SNL alum -- also Little Shop, Hamilton, Spamalot, etc). Dancers include Mr. Babygirl, Ruby Mimosa, Jim Kent, Chloe Albin (also choreographer), Jace Gonzalez, Derrbear. Hunky the Elf is played by Gus Lanza.

Throughout the show's 9-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, ventured to the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets, as well as survived immaculate conceptions, A.I., body swaps, and elf attacks. You never know what wild and unexpected sleigh ride these queens have in store. Whatever the twists and turns, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as 'the reigning queens of Christmas,' this show is not only a moment of respite, but a celebration of community, at a time when we need it most of all.

This year, fans will also get the chance to bring the magic of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show home with the forthcoming book, HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS: A Raunchy Holiday Romp for Festive Adults! written by BenDeLaCreme. Publishing on October 20th via Chronicle Books, HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS follows the adventures of the two queens as they find themselves mysteriously trapped in a book with only one way out: together! Through rhyming text and candy-colored illustrations, they spar through the challenge of creating a winning Christmas story—dashing through double entendres and many costume changes along the way. Bright, bawdy, and heartwarming, the book captures the subversive joy of the beloved queer holiday tradition for those who want to experience that very special Jinkx and DeLa cheer any time of year. HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS will include a bonus section of behind-the-scenes photos and lyrics from three of Jinkx and DeLa's singable original songs. Also publishing at the same time, a new book of twelve pop-out hanging ornaments featuring sassy holiday tips and quips to countdown the season in style.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon). This year's tour marks the dynamic duo's 8th live holiday show production, following the massive success of seven previous holiday tours, and cult-classic holiday film The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020. Since its inception, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has premiered a brand new show every year – a major achievement for two drag artists who tour annually at this scale.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

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