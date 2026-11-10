Photos: A Cavalcade of Stars Swarm the Legendary Birdland for Tedd Firth’s 50th

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During the 41 years that Gianni Valenti has owned and operated Birdland, there have been countless evenings when audiences have walked out saying, in one way or another, “Wow! I’ll never forget that night of music.” Last night, however, Tedd Firth raised that bar to an entirely new level. In celebrating his 50th birthday, Tedd created an extraordinary musical event that left every celebrity, music aficionado, and admirer in attendance in a state of exhilaration, admiration, and, at times, absolute astonishment. There was a palpable sense that something truly extraordinary was unfolding before their eyes and ears, and that everyone in the room was incredibly fortunate to be part of it. It was one of those rare musical evenings when you knew you were witnessing something unforgettable.

Tedd Firth has been part of many memorable Birdland evenings, dating back to the day he first walked through its doors as a wide-eyed young musician, thrilled to have landed a sideman’s gig at the legendary nightclub. Over the past 30 years, he has built an impressive career as a pianist and music director, collaborating with countless singers and contributing to more than his share of unforgettable musical moments. But I suspect that if the photographs of musical giants lining Birdland’s walls could speak, they might agree on one thing: few evenings have been as special as last night, when, Tedd Firth created a musical event to celebrate his birthday.

The maestro, whose imaginative arrangements and exciting piano accompaniments have so brilliantly supported many of the greatest vocalists of our generation, stepped into the spotlight to deliver a magnificent evening of music—I must confess, being minor league pianists ourselves, whenever Eda and I are at a show when Tedd is on the piano bench our eyes and ears are equally divided between the featured soloist and the accompaniment that Tedd is providing. His technical command of the instrument is virtuosic, nothing seems to inhibit the ability of his fingers to execute any combination of notes his rhythm and harmonic creativity orders up, and, as countless singers will undoubtedly attest, his imaginative arrangements don't simply accompany a performance—they elevate it to another level.

Now for the “guest artists”: Bernadette Peters, Melissa Errico, Tom Wopat, Brad McNett, David Marino, Kate Kortum, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nicolas King, and Marilyn Maye… when Mr. Firth began assembling this list, he was drawing from a musical circle so distinguished that deciding whom to invite must have been a challenge in itself. Tedd introduced each guest with a touching, often humorous anecdote, recalling how they first met and sharing stories of the musical collaborations that followed.

Monday nights are usually reserved for Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, and I’ll bet Jim would have loved to get his hands on a guest list like this one, especially if it came with the musical backing of a “Cast Party Symphony Orchestra” such as the magnificent 17-piece band Tedd Firth assembled for the occasion. Tedd even created all-new arrangements for the evening, giving this very special gathering a sound that will echo in the minds of everyone privileged to be in Birdland for Tedd Firth’s 50th Birthday.

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