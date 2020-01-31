Photo Flash: See Roe Hartrampf, Max von Essen and More with The Skivvies At Joe's Pub

Last night The Skivvies performed to a sold-out house at Joe's Pub. Featured guests included Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Bonnie Milligan, Natalie Walker, Roe Hartrampf, Max von Essen and More!

Check out photos below!

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King, and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.





