"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Paul Hardin to Present ONE COFFEE AWAY at The Green Room 42
The performance will take place on December 22, 2026 at 9:30pm.
The Green Room 42 will present 'One Coffee Away' on December 22, 2026 at 9:30pm. For the budding musical theatre composer-lyricist, success is always one coffee chat away. Writer Paul Hardin returns to The Green Room 42 to explore what it takes for his characters to make their dreams a reality.
From a Hell's Kitchen server to a bi-curious trooper at Horse Guards Parade, Hardin blends classic and contemporary styles in an evening of musical comedy. The concert features vocalists Cameron Ransome, Erin McDaniel, Michael Thomas Roach, and Xavi Soto Burgos (Mamma Mia!) and music direction by John Coyne.
'One Coffee Away' plays at The Green Room 42 on December 22, 2026 at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $21.95, with no food or beverage minimum.
MORE ABOUT PAUL HARDIN
Paul Hardin is a musical theatre composer-lyricist & bookwriter, orchestrator, and conductor based in New York City. Paul's work has been performed at cabaret venues including 54 Below (One Year In: The Songs of Paul Hardin) and The Green Room 42 (Pre-Theater). He is a graduate of William & Mary and a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.
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