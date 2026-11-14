PHOTOS: Ann Hampton Callaway Brings HERE'S TO LIFE' to 54 Below

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Fans, friends, and a remarkable gathering of Cabaret and Broadway celebrities have been filling 54 Below for Ann Hampton Callaway’s “Here’s to Life.” For four glorious nights, New York City has been treated to the extraordinary artistry of one of our great musical divas. These photos are from the third performance, which Eda and I attended. Ann has welcomed special guests throughout the run, and we got to see Alice Ripley and Abby Mueller join her onstage for a song. Sister Liz Callaway, John Bucchino, and Jeff Harnar have also made appearances during this very special engagement.

I can’t tell you who will be in the room for Ann’s final performance tonight, but you can find out for yourself because the show is being live-streamed tonight!

Among the many familiar faces spotted in the audience during this run were Bria Skonberg, Karen Mason, Nicolas King, David Marino, David Friedman, Chris Denny, Seth Sikes, Ann Kittredge, Steve Ross, Lorna Dallas Brown, Lindy Robbins, Karen Akers, Lee Roy Reams, Bill Boggs, Will Friedwald, Lisa Schiff, and Stephen Schwartz. Quite a gathering, and I’m sure I’ve missed a few. Just returned from London, Billy Stritch was masterful at the piano and then joined Ann for a breathtaking duet of “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?”

And Ann, as Abby Mueller and you sang on the night we were there, “You’ve Got a Friend (or two!)”

Martin Wind, Bass, Tim Horner, Drums

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