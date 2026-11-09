Norman Lasiter to Bring STILL GRAY AND FEELIN' GROOVY Back to Don't Tell Mama This Month

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Norman Lasiter will return to Don't Tell Mama for two encore performances of his cabaret show Still Gray and Feelin' Groovy on November 21 and 22, 2026, at 1 p.m.

A follow-up to his critically acclaimed musical memoir Gray Pride, Still Gray and Feelin' Groovy explores aging, love, loss, resilience, and reinvention through a combination of music, personal stories, and humor.

In the show, Lasiter reflects on growing older, remaining out and proud, finding love, and discovering the unexpected joys that come with letting go of expectations. Featuring a mix of songs, observations, and self-deprecating humor, the production celebrates embracing life's changes without losing one's sense of humor.

Still Gray and Feelin' Groovy will be presented at Don't Tell Mama, located at 343 West 46th Street in New York City.

Tickets are $20, with an additional $20 food and beverage minimum per person, which must include two drinks. A food menu will be available.

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