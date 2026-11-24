NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The 92nd Street Y, New York’s School of Music will present two cabaret workshops this winter. Nikki M. James, Michael Kirk Lane, and Yaz Fukuoka will lead Sing the Authentic You! A Teen Cabaret Workshop from February 16–19, 2027, followed by a cabaret workshop for adults led by Michael Kirk Lane, T. Oliver Reid, and John Bronston from March 12–13, 2027. Applications for both workshops are now open.

What makes a song your song? Join cabaret artists Michael Kirk Lane and Yaz Fukuoka, along with special guest and Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon, Suffs), for a week of singing, storytelling, and creative exploration. Young performers will discover the art of cabaret and work on songs that mean something to them. Through group activities, individual coaching, and thoughtful feedback, they'll explore how to connect with a lyric and share their own point of view on stage. Musical theater performers looking to deepen their song interpretation skills are especially welcome. The week concludes with an informal showcase celebrating each student's work.

How to apply:

Please complete the short Pre-screening Form and share one or two links to a recent performance or recording by Jan 15. These clips help them get to know each student; a polished audition video is not required. They'll be in touch about next steps after reviewing submissions. Families interested in partial scholarship assistance should also complete the School of Music scholarship application by Jan 15. Scholarship support for this program has been generously provided, in part, through a collaboration with The American Songbook Association.

T. Oliver Reid: A CABARET PERFORMANCE WORKSHOP

Fri, Mar 12, 6-9 pm - Sat Mar 13, 10 am-1 pm & 2-5 pm, Learn more here

Join Broadway veteran and award-winning cabaret artist T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, Gallileo), alongside acclaimed cabaret artist Michael Kirk Lane and music director and pianist John Bronston, for an immersive two-day workshop. Drawing on their extensive experience in Broadway, off-Broadway, and cabaret, these accomplished artists will share valuable insights into the art of interpreting songs for the concert and cabaret stage. Discover new ways to connect with your material, tell compelling stories, and bring your most authentic self to the stage!

Friday night:

Arrive with a song you want to sing, rehearse, and share with the class. Led by T. Oliver and Michael Kirk Lane, you and your fellow participants will discuss the art of cabaret and different approaches to song interpretation.

Saturday:

You will spend the day focused on deepening song interpretation. Bring songs with personal meaning to you. Work with T. Oliver, Michael, and John to refine your craft, strengthen your interpretation, and elevate your cabaret skills. Be prepared to ask questions, step outside your comfort zone, and play! Dig deeper into your material to sharpen the honest message you share with your audience.

Apply to be a Participant:

Up to 15 participants will be selected to sing and work directly with the artists. Fee for Participants: $525

PRE-SCREENING PROCESS:

Performers interested in working with T. Oliver Reid must complete this short pre-screening form and submit the non-refundable Participant Application Fee online ($20) no later than Wed, Feb 10 to be considered

Selected performers will be notified no later than Fri, Feb 12. Participants interested in applying for partial scholarship must also complete this scholarship application.

Join as an Auditor:

Auditing the workshop is a fantastic option for anyone who wants to observe and learn directly from the artists—gaining insider insight into performance technique, interpretation, and the cabaret creative process—without the pressure of performing.

Fee for Auditors: $45

Schedule:

Fri, March 12:

6-9 pm

Sat, March 13:

10 am-1 pm

BREAK

2-5 pm

Scholarship support for this program has been generously provided, in part, by a collaboration with The American Songbook Association. Apply for scholarship.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming