Nathan Zanagar To Take The Stage At The 54 Below This May

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Nathan Zanagar, live in New York on May 30, 2023.

Nathan Zanagar's voice has already been electrifying audiences from Paris to Manila. His first shows took him to America, Denmark, and England. If this young singer's style is profoundly rock 'n' roll, his voice is so versatile that he's also been performing acoustic shows as well as music for films and theater.

At only 27 years old, he's been working with multiple Tony Award-winner Yasmina Reza (writing the music for two of her shows in France) and singing with rock legend Johnny Hallyday. He also released a cover of “Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones which their own record company in New York declared “a very good version of the song.” Nathan is currently developing a show about music and recording his new songs.

For his return on a New York stage after four years, and his first time ever at 54 Below, he will present a very unique show, performing his songs (new and less new) as well as classics he's never sung before like “Nature Boy”. Anything can happen when this French boy gets on stage.

Nathan Zanagar, live in New York plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 30, 2023. There is a $25-$60 cover charge ($29-$67.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Nathan has been singing since the age of 3. In his free time, he plants trees. He doesn't like to be put in a box, he doesn't like labels, even for his music. He says he's simply trying to be himself, whether it's an N turned upside down, or a Z that fell down. He started very young, at 15 years old he wrote 'Hide & Seek' for the original soundtrack of the movie Chicas with Emmanuelle Seigner and Carmen Maura. His first single is a cover of Sting's 'The Hounds of Winter' It served as the soundrack to the show 'Comment vous racontez la partie' (How you talk the game) by acclaimed and Tony award winning playwright Yasmina Reza. The two of them would team up again two years later when Nathan wrote the music for Reza's new play "Bella Figura".

Next he recorded his first pop-rock single featuring the songs “Tour Eiffel (live)” and “Le Jeune” (The Young), an ode to youth that he wrote and composed himself. He also took a turn behind the camera, directing the track's strong and poetic video. Shortly after its release “Le Jeune” featured in the successful French movie “Amis Publics”.

Nathan then released a small first EP “Continents Carnivores” in three different languages, featuring the songs “Gimme Shelter”, “Espagnol” and “Sacs en Plastique”. It's a darker, more powerful vibe than his first two singles. Nathan says he was in a state of war with himself while recording it.

For this EP, he went back to directing for his two new music videos, the latest, “Espagnol”, also showcases his funnier side and original dance moves. Performing live is very important for Nathan, as he says himself, being on stage is what he prefers. He's already played at some great venues around the world, in Paris (Nouveau Casino, le Baron, Badaboum, Petit bain, Trois Baudets, Silencio, New Morning…), New York (The Bitter End, Pianos, Rockwood Music Hall…), Copenhagen (festivals) or London (Proud Camden, The Old Queen's Head). He even toured in Asia, entertaining crowds across the Philippines (main act of the Fête de la Musique Festival). Nathan is now recording seriously for his first album(s) : two new projects are in the making, one in French and one in English.

