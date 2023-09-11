Nathan Zanagar To Take The Stage At The 54 Below This May

Nathan Zanagar's voice has already been electrifying audiences from Paris to Manila. His  first shows took him to America, Denmark, and England.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

54 Below
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Nathan Zanagar, live in New York on May 30, 2023.  

At only 27 years old, he's been working with multiple Tony Award-winner Yasmina Reza  (writing the music for two of her shows in France) and singing with rock legend Johnny  Hallyday. He also released a cover of “Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones which their  own record company in New York declared “a very good version of the song.” Nathan is  currently developing a show about music and recording his new songs.  

For his return on a New York stage after four years, and his first time ever at 54 Below, he  will present a very unique show, performing his songs (new and less new) as well as classics  he's never sung before like “Nature Boy”. Anything can happen when this French boy gets on  stage.  

Nathan Zanagar, live in New York plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 30, 2023.  There is a $25-$60 cover charge ($29-$67.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage  minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of  performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. 

Nathan has been singing since the age of 3. In his free time, he plants trees. He doesn't  like to be put in a box, he doesn't like labels, even for his music. He says he's simply  trying to be himself, whether it's an N turned upside down, or a Z that fell down.   He started very young, at 15 years old he wrote 'Hide & Seek' for the original  soundtrack of the movie Chicas with Emmanuelle Seigner and Carmen Maura.  His first single is a cover of Sting's 'The Hounds of Winter' It served as the soundrack to  the show 'Comment vous racontez la partie' (How you talk the game) by acclaimed and  Tony award winning playwright Yasmina Reza. The two of them would team up again  two years later when Nathan wrote the music for Reza's new play "Bella Figura".  

Next he recorded his first pop-rock single featuring the songs “Tour Eiffel (live)” and “Le  Jeune” (The Young), an ode to youth that he wrote and composed himself. He also took  a turn behind the camera, directing the track's strong and poetic video.  Shortly after its release “Le Jeune” featured in the successful French movie “Amis  Publics”. 

Nathan then released a small first EP “Continents Carnivores” in three different  languages, featuring the songs “Gimme Shelter”, “Espagnol” and “Sacs en Plastique”.  It's a darker, more powerful vibe than his first two singles. Nathan says he was in a state  of war with himself while recording it.  

For this EP, he went back to directing for his two new music videos, the latest,  “Espagnol”, also showcases his funnier side and original dance moves.  Performing live is very important for Nathan, as he says himself, being on stage is what  he prefers. He's already played at some great venues around the world, in Paris  (Nouveau Casino, le Baron, Badaboum, Petit bain, Trois Baudets, Silencio, New  Morning…), New York (The Bitter End, Pianos, Rockwood Music Hall…), Copenhagen  (festivals) or London (Proud Camden, The Old Queen's Head). He even toured in Asia,  entertaining crowds across the Philippines (main act of the Fête de la Musique Festival).  Nathan is now recording seriously for his first album(s) : two new projects are in the  making, one in French and one in English.  

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a  Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional  information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air  circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables.  Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols  and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway  performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the  Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway  stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely  imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below  gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices  in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an  opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and  understanding of their talent.  

  

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below  celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing  engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and  performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical  projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio  recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide,  both in age and geography.  

  

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700  shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the  Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their  craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management  team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve  Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer  Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.  

  

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets  and information at 54below.com.




