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N'Kenge to Return Home to NYC for Jazz Series

The Tony-nominated vocalist performs with her All-Star Band at iconic NYC venues including Red Rooster Harlem and the Jazz Club at Aman New York.

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N'Kenge to Return Home to NYC for Jazz Series

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-nominated songstress N'Kenge will return home to New York. Fresh off a European tour that took her from Italy's fashion week to the opera stage in Bulgaria, the vocalist returns to her hometown of New York City for a series of live performances at some of the city's most celebrated jazz venues from October 30 through December 3, 2026.

N'Kenge's return to NYC follows a European engagement that showcased her versatility as a performer. During Italy's Fashion Week, she performed at Sala Verdi Hall in Milan, before traveling to Bulgaria, where she starred as Lauretta in Puccini's Gianni Schicchi at the State Opera in Stara Zagora.

The European performances come on the heels of another major milestone: N'Kenge was named Best Vocalist at the 2026 14th Annual Intercontinental Music Awards, an international competition, for her live performance of 'Bewitched,' featured on her acclaimed 2025 album, Centerstage - Live from the Ella Fitzgerald Festival. The honor further underscores the remarkable range of an artist equally at home in jazz, opera, Broadway and beyond.

Now, N'Kenge is bringing that experience back to the city where it all began, performing with the N'Kenge All-Star Band at an exciting lineup of NYC venues. The esteemed band members include Paul Shinn on piano, Lonnie Plaxico on upright bass, Chris Paredes on drums and James Gibbs III on trumpet. Additional featured artists include Jihee Heo on piano, ELEW (Eric Lewis) on piano, Alphonso Horne on trumpet, Camille Gainer on drums and Melissa Slocum on upright bass at select venues.

'It's great to be back home and perform at some of my favorite jazz clubs in NYC,' says N'Kenge. 'As much as I love performing opera overseas, it's always a pleasure to get back to singing jazz in New York City!'

Performance Dates

October 30 - 7:30 & 9:00 p.m. (two sets)
Club Room at Soho Grand Hotel / 310 W Broadway

November 5 - 7-10 p.m.
Red Rooster Harlem (Residency) / 310 Lenox Avenue

November 7 - 9-11 p.m.
The Jazz Club at the Aman New York / 9 W 56th St. (The Crown Building)

November 19 - 7-10 p.m.
Red Rooster Harlem (Residency) / 310 Lenox Avenue

November 21 - 7:30 & 9:00 p.m. (two sets)
Club Room at Soho Grand Hotel / 310 W Broadway

November 26 - 7-10 p.m.
Red Rooster Harlem (Residency) / 310 Lenox Avenue

December 3 - 7-10 p.m.
Red Rooster Harlem (Residency) / 310 Lenox Avenue

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