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The N'Kenge Foundation will present NO PLACE LIKE HOME: A SHOWSTOPPER CELEBRATION on Monday, December 7, 2026, at Chelsea Table + Stage in New York City. Tickets are available online and range from $25 - $100. A VIP Reception begins at 5:30pm with doors opening at 6pm for dinner with the show beginning promptly at 7pm.

Joining Tony, Emmy & Grammy-nominated recording artist N'Kenge are fashion stylist & editor Matt Dillon, Hamilton's Thayne Jasperson, with special guests Polish American Rising Young Star Andrew Michon and Jahzara Martina (Metropolitan Opera, Disney). Additional performers will be announced shortly.

The evening will also feature young performers representing the next generation of Showstoppers through the Foundation's national competition Are You The Next Showstopper?! Featured performers include Fiel Alvarado, Julie Biancheri, Juliana Dunn, Juli Harkins, Danielle Losonezy, Nia Pandey, Matteo Russo, Nicole Suazo, and JoJo Vittoria. The band includes Paul Shinn (Piano), Lonnie Plaxico (Bass) and Chris Parades (Drums). Michael T. Clarkston is the Production Stage Manager.

More than a holiday concert, NO PLACE LIKE HOME is a theatrical celebration of family, culture, dreams, and belonging. At the heart of the evening, a beautifully adorned Christmas tree will serve as a visual storytelling centerpiece, transforming throughout the performance into a symbol of the traditions that connect us, the people who inspire us, and the dreams that bring us together.

Through beloved holiday favorites, Broadway showstoppers, and special musical moments, the evening will celebrate artistic excellence while giving emerging performers the opportunity to share the stage with established artists.

AN EXCLUSIVE VIP HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE

Guests can elevate their evening with an exclusive VIP reception beginning at 5:30 PM. The reception will include a silent auction, a meet-and-greet with cast members. An open bar will be provided by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

A CELEBRATION WITH A GREATER PURPOSE

NO PLACE LIKE HOME supports the N'Kenge Foundation's mission to educate, mentor, inspire, and uplift through the arts. Proceeds from the event, along with community contributions and participation in an online charity auction will help advance the Foundation's educational and youth development programs. Through initiatives including Beyond the Spotlight, Harmony of Heritage, and Are You The Next Showstopper?, the Foundation creates opportunities for young people to develop their artistic talents, build confidence, and gain meaningful exposure to the performing arts.

The silent auction will provide additional opportunities for supporters to contribute to the Foundation's work. A special buy it now option is currently available at www.nkengefoundation.org.

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