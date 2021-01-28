MusicalFare Announces February On Demand And Live Stream Offerings

Since April 2020, MusicalFare Theatre has presented live streaming cabarets and on demand events. Collectively, these digital events have had thousands of people watching from home - not just from from WNY, but from all over the country and the world!

MusicalFare Theatre is on the web at www.musicalfare.com.

See what MusicalFare has coming up in February:

BROADWAY LOVE:

A Virtual Valentine's Cabaret

ON DEMAND Feb. 13th - Mar 13th

TICKET PRICE: $10 (+$3 facility fee)

OPTIONS TO WATCH: On Demand Purchase enables you to watch the event anytime between Saturday, February 13th and Saturday, March 13th as many times as you'd like!

MusicalFare presents BROADWAY LOVE - a Virtual Valentine's Cabaret beginning Saturday, Feb. 13th at 7:30pm and available to watch/purchase for up to 1 MONTH thereafter! Featuring many of your favorite MusicalFare performers, including Norm Sham, Debbie Pappas, Charmagne Chi, Rickey Needham, Dominique Kempf, Michele Marie Roberts, Lorenzo Shawn Parnell, Raphael Santos, Arianne Davidow (PLUS Randy Kramer & Theresa Quinn!), we're sure you'll enjoy this performance of love songs/songs about love from Broadway!

SAME GIRL, SAME GUY, SAME PIANO: ALL NEW STUFF

Friday, February 26th at 7:30pm

TICKET PRICE: $10 (+$3 facility fee)

OPTIONS TO WATCH: Purchase enables you to watch the event as a Live Stream on February 26th at 7:30pm -AND- as a recording anytime up through Friday, March 26th in case you're unavailable on Live Stream night! (Link: https://www.musicalfare.com )

Randy Kramer and Theresa Quinn return in an ALL NEW evening of four hands piano and song in this "sequel" to their smash-hit, A GIRL, A GUY, A PIANO. Featuring medleys from Cole Porter, Stevie Wonder, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and selections by George Gershwin, The Beatles, Offenbach, Carlos Jobim, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and many more, this promises to be an exciting and eclectic night of great music.

While we all look forward to the time when we are able to gather together again, here is an opportunity, created by MusicalFare, for our entire community to come together and enjoy a live performance in a responsible and safe manner.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads).