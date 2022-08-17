Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mini-Video Roundup In Honor of JOHN CLARENCE STEWART's Debut Solo Show 54 Below

The star of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist brightens 54 Below season with debut solo show.

Aug. 17, 2022  

In one of the most exciting announcements of the cabaret and concert scene this season, actor John Clarence Stewart will play 54 Below for three performances next week, August 24, 25, and 26 at seven pm.

Georgia-born and theater-trained, Mr. Stewart began his television career in 2015 with an episode of Gotham before moving on to a handful or roles on other New York-based television programs. Recurring roles on Luke Cage and Skin Deep led the way to a main character on What/If and, finally, to the smash-hit NBC musical television show Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. For two seasons (including a holiday film) John Clarence Stewart played Simon on the whimsical television show that dealt with weighty topics like illness, loss, and depression while always remaining upbeat and optimistic and following the complicated love and work lives of the titular character. Musical numbers abounded throughout each episode, as, each week, the creators presented the television equivalent to Broadway plays that showcased the singing and dancing talents of each cast member, including Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, who had a guest-starring arc on the program. Since the cancelation of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, John Clarence Stewart has been appearing on the STARZ-helmed television show P-Valley, now in its second year.

For his 54 Below solo show debut, John Clarence Stewart plans a program that is being described on the 54 Below website thus: In the wake of the ideas and ideals he's inherited, John seeks healing, softness, and freedom through both narrative and song. Join us for an evening celebrating a mixture of different song styles and genres from folk, to soul, to John's unique spin on some favorites.

In anticipation of the John Clarence Stewart debut at 54 Below, Broadway World Cabaret went in search of some online representation of his musical talents to share with our readers, only to discover that no such representation exists, outside of three videos from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. As a fan of Stewart's work, pre-dating Zoey, and his musical gifts displayed on that program, this writer and Broadway World editor is going to break with tradition and share, not ten, but three videos of this unique and impressive talent, in order to alert the cabaret-going public that something special is happening over at 54 Below that should be checked out.

Don't miss this debut. We won't.

John Clarence Stewart plays 54 Below at seven pm on August 24th, 25th, and 26th. For information and reservations visit the 54 Below website HERE.

John Clarence Stewart can be found on Instagram under the handle @jstewiii

Please enjoy this mini-video roundup of John Clarence Stewart:

1. Black Man in a White World

2.

3. Mad World

