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Michael Cuschieri returns to the holiday stage with his second Christmas solo show, The Christmas Show, playing one night only on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street).

Following his holiday debut You Think You Just Fell Out of a Christmas Tree? (2024) and Just For Attention (2025), both at Chelsea Table + Stage, Cuschieri headlines an evening of beautiful holiday nostalgia with musical direction by Canaan Harris.

Featuring beloved holiday classics, nostalgic favorites and a few unexpected surprises, the show invites audiences to slow down, settle in and revel in the joy of the season. The set runs from the excitement of "Sleigh Ride" and the energy of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" to the tender nostalgia of "Merry Christmas Darling."

Cuschieri puts his own stamp on the songs that have soundtracked Christmases for generations, with his own original arrangements and orchestrations. The evening blends laughter, warmth and memory into a celebration of what makes Christmas feel like Christmas: gathering together, sharing a little kindness and finding joy in the familiar.

For Cuschieri, Christmas has always meant putting on a show: he has been producing holiday concerts in his parents' basement since he was six years old. The Christmas Show brings that tradition to a bigger room, with the songs he grew up with, sung his way and surrounded by friends. So grab your favorite holiday sweater - let's make the Yuletide gay!

About Michael Cuschieri

Michael Cuschieri is a New York City performer, music director and producer. At Carnegie Hall, he has sung in the vocal ensemble for Liza! at 80, Follies and Hello, Dolly! with Transport Group. He is also an arranger and orchestrator. This January, he music directs Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! in Salt Lake City, and his other credits include the Off-Broadway premiere of Tarrytown and Laura Bell Bundy's one-woman show Voices In My Head. He has also accompanied Kate Baldwin, Alex Newell, Sydney James Harcourt and other favorites for Broadway Cares. He regularly produces cabarets around the city, including 54 Sings The Second Barbra Streisand Album at 54 Below.

About Canaan Harris

Canaan J. Harris is a NYC-based pianist, music director, and composer who plays dance classes at Alvin Ailey; music directs cabarets at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Chelsea Table & Stage, among other venues; and is currently in the composer track in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop. As a composer, his work has been featured at Theater Aspen, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Laurie Beechman Theatre, NY Theatre Barn, Prospect Musicals, Tri-Cities Opera, among others.

About the Laurie Beechman Theatre

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is a 90 seat cabaret-style venue designed by world-renowned designer David Rockwell. The theatre is located on the lower level of the legendary West Bank Cafe on W 42nd St and features a full bar and dinner menu. Since the downstairs stage opened in 1978, it has hosted artists from Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone to Joan Rivers and Jinx Monsoon.

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