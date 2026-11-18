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Maya Sistruck will perform live from the Green Room 42's new club at Hudson Local! Making her return after an anticipated solo debut FORCE OF NATURE, and the critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway run of GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO, Maya combines your favorite holiday classics, jazz hits, and carols. Music direction and new arrangements by Michael Cuschieri (TARRYTOWN).

Joining as special guests: Kailey Boyle (WANTED), Andrew Cekala (THE OUTSIDERS), Treston J. Henderson (THE WIZ), Oluchi Nwaokorie (WICKED), Christopher M. Ramirez (REAL WOMEN HABE CURVES), and Didi Romero (SIX). In the band led by Michael Cuschieri: Ben Harris on saxophone, Tina Lama on bass, and Steve Picataggio on drums.

One night only on Sunday, December 6th at 9:30pm. In-person and livestream tickets available here starting at $27, with no food or beverage minimum.

The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local is located inside the Ink48 Hotel on West 48th Street and 11th Avenue. Doors open at 9pm with a 9:30pm start and runtime of 75 minutes.

About Maya Sistruck

Maya Sistruck is a NYC-based singer, actress, and writer originally hailing from the Queen City: Charlotte, North Carolina. WINTERSTRUCK is her second solo show with the Green Room 42 after her anticipated debut concert FORCE OF NATURE last year. She has recently been seen alongside Grammy-Award winner Jennifer Nettles in GIULIA: THE POISON QUEEN OF PALERMO at PAC NYC, and is known partly for her roles in both Florence + The Machine's GATSBY (American Repertory Theatre) and THE GREAT GATSBY (Paper Mill Playhouse). Maya also starred in TARRYTOWN (The Cell Theatre) and opened this year's Met Gala with Joshua Henry. TV/film credits include Up Here (Hulu) and East New York (CBS). Using her foundations in gospel, R&B, and classic musical theatre, Maya is a true multi-hyphenate, always looking to push the boundaries of genre, storytelling, and Black femme representation. Proud graduate of the University of Michigan BFA Musical Theatre program. Repped by DGRW and Solstice Talent.

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