Mark Mackillop Will Celebrate Release of His Debut Christmas Album at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

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Mark Mackillop, Broadway Cares top fundraiser, will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre to celebrate the release of his album, Mark Mackillop Christmas. Mackillop will be joined by friends (to be announced) to celebrate the release of his debut Christmas Album. The performance will also be livestreamed.

100% of the proceeds from the album's downloads and streams the first holiday season and 100% of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS.

The concert is set to take place on November 23 at 9:30 PM.

About Mark Mackillop

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark Mackillop grew up performing in musical theatre starting in elementary school. At age 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After dancing three seasons with the ballet Mark moved to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Center's Encores series, he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story.

Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. His previous solo work includes “Not Broadway's Mark Mackillop”, “Live and Unphotoshopped” and “Body by Taco Bell”, in addition to his acclaimed “Duets” series. As a singer, he has released multiple singles on all digital platforms, including his debut as a singer-songwriter, “A Love Like That”. As an author, Mark released the book RM XIV. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares which benefits BCEFA. To date he has personally raised over $884,000 for BCEFA.

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