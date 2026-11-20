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Next week, from November 23-29, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Marilyn Maye, Lea Salonga and more.

2026 Wrapped – November 23 at 9:30pm

This event is being streamed online.

With the end of the year around the corner, it's time to celebrate the iconic and groundbreaking music of 2026! Join your favorite stars in Broadway's basement to celebrate the songs, albums, and artists that changed the game this year. From Olivia Rodrigo and Bruno Mars to Ariana Grande and Noah Kahan, you won't want to miss this unforgettable wrap-up of the year in music!

Produced by Molly Heller & Linnae Medeiros. Music direction by James Stryska. Featuring Aaron Alcaraz, Ethan Carlson, Nella Cole, Ava DeMary, Jennifer Duka, Isabella Esler, Miguel Gil, Jessi Kirtley, Ángel Lozada, Nathan Lucrezio, Noah Marlowe, Erin L. Morton, Cade Ostermeyer, Emily Rudolph, Hank Santos, Analise Scarpaci, and Emmet Smith.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye – November 24, 25, 27, & 28 at 7pm & November 26 at 8pm

The performance on November 28 will also be livestreamed.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend, Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

November 26 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Marilyn's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 26, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $95 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm.

$113 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $178 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $183 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FALLing Slowly – November 24 at 9:30pm

As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, FALLing Slowly brings an intimate evening of folk-inspired musical theatre and singer-songwriter classics to 54 Below. Featuring music from Once and Hadestown alongside songs by artists like Carole King and Joni Mitchell, the concert blends acoustic-inspired arrangements and storytelling that captures the warmth and nostalgia of autumn. From beloved classics to unexpected musical theatre favorites, FALLing Slowly celebrates the songs that make us feel at home. Featuring a cast of emerging musical theatre performers and special guests (with performers and creatives to be announced), this cozy evening of music is the perfect soundtrack for the changing season.

Produced and directed by Tori Cutalo and Bella Generazo. Music direction by Tyler Arle. Featuring Bella Brodine, Anthony Cangiamila, Tori Cutalo, Richard Diamond, Nicole Donato, Delaney Dorsey, Roy Gantz, Bella Generazo, Diana Martucci, Isha Narayanan, Erin Pellegrini, and Erin Rausch.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ryan Fogler: The Journey Through the American Songbook – November 25 at 9:30pm

Ryan Fogler, star of NYC's Nonna's Supper Club, NYC Tada alumni, and Paper Mill Show Choir member makes his return to 54 Below in The Journey Through the American Songbook, a live musical journey through the crooners and 20th century songs that shaped American music. Featuring music from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, and so much more, Ryan creates an atmosphere that makes you feel like you've gone back in time to a place where swing ruled the landscape and big bands were the norm. Come out and experience a nostalgic yet energetic cabaret experience that journeys to connect classic music with modern audiences.

If you love jazz and swing from Ol' Blue Eyes and the whole gang, this show is for you! Joined by Guy Coppers-Constantino on bass, Andrew Hulle on drums, and Jim Quinlan on piano.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Right Person, Wrong Time: Musical Theatre Songs About Missed Connections – November 27 at 9:30pm

Right Person, Wrong Time is an evening exploring the relationships that almost happened, happened at the wrong moment, or changed us long after they ended. Produced by Sophia D'Erasmo and Reilly Kearney and featuring a cast of emerging musical theatre performers, the concert weaves together contemporary musical theatre favorites and beloved classics through a dynamic mix of solos, duets, and ensemble numbers.

Audiences will experience an emotionally honest and entertaining journey through themes of missed connections, second chances, timing, and the complicated ways love unfolds, with songs including “Move On” from Sunday in the Park with George alongside other iconic and contemporary selections. Join us for a heartfelt celebration of love, loss, and the moments that shape us, proving that sometimes the right person arrives at the wrong time, and sometimes that's exactly the story worth telling.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Hashini Amarasinghe, Arianna Arocho, Talia Brandwein, Bella Brown, Aidan Cox, Abby DeGregory, Reilly Favacho, Nyla George, Lukas Hjerth, Sof Jimenez, Reilly Kearney, Grace Kennedy, Juliana LoPresti, Justin Lowenhar, Dayven Martinez, Maya McNair, Mason Naman, Quinn O'Brien, Maritina Sardis, Josiah Schmidt, Dominick Stern, Sabrina Self, and Eli Zimmerman.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! – November 28 at 9:30pm

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel. Featuring Graham Dallas, Mar Di Meglio, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Ava Nicole Frances, Cooper Grodin, Ben Jones, Lily Librach, Valentina Perdido, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea Salonga – November 29 & December 1, 2, 4, 5, 8–10, 15, 16, & 19 at 7pm

Ring in the holidays with one of Broadway's biggest stars, Tony Award winner Lea Salonga. Best known for her leading roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Once On This Island, and Allegiance, this global artist was bestowed the honor of “Disney Legend” for her signature singing roles in Aladdin and Mulan. Star of the 2023 PBS special “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” and acclaimed for her 2024 Christmas release “Sounding Joy,” Lea returns to 54 Below with a show for all ages sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

December 1 Benefit Performance

All tickets for the performance on Tuesday, December 1 include a tax-deductible $200 donation to benefit 54 Below's Ticket Subsidy program. Doors will open at 5pm and guests will be greeted with complimentary prosecco. The regular menu will be supplemented with festive specials exclusively available for this special evening.

Tickets for performances on Nov 29 & Dec 2, 4, 5, 8–10, 15, 16 & 19 are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about their waitlist. Please note that for Dec 15 there will be no waitlist available.

For performances on Nov 29 & Dec 2, 4, 5, 8–10, 15, 16, & 19: $162.50 cover charge (includes $17.50 in fees). $208 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $223 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the benefit performance on Dec 1: $265 ($65 Ticket + $200 Donation) – $335 ($135 Ticket + $200 Donation). $390 premium seating ($190 Ticket + $200 Donation). $25 food & beverage minimum.

The Anti-Album Release Concert – November 29 at 9:30pm

“Giving Antigone a sense of possibility after all this time.”

Needs More Work Productions and their spicy, bold, and colorful ensemble are proud to celebrate the release of The Anti-Album at 54 Below! Featuring music from the beloved Anti-Gone (“Best Tragedy,” NYC Fringe Festival), come hear your favorite haunting harmonies and mystical melodies from this award-winning spin on the classic play. Composed and directed by Sivan Raz, The Anti-Album Release Concert is an evening of spellbinding theatrical folk sung by NYC's best and brightest. Featuring exclusive orchestrations to original songs from The Bacchae as well as musical theater favorites from Hadestown, The Frogs, and The Golden Apple, mythology's greatest heroes come to life in this one-night-only spectacle. Join us on a journey to the very origins of Western theater, and celebrate how far we've come since!

Music direction by Gillian Mackay Brown. Featuring Molly Armstrong, Anna Belanger, Hannah Paulina Brooks, Jules Curtis, Nicole Cushman, Alexandra Rose DeAngelis, Elizabeth Fox, Angela Geraci, Séarli Green, Cydney McQuillan-Grace, Cassie Miller, Tiffany Muñoz, Josh Orsi, Kimberlie Pagán, Cameron Park-Miller, Emilija Pavlovska, Olivia Schuh, and Sydney Zarlengo.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Live at 54 Below

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

2026 WRAPPED November 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Marilyn Maye November 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

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