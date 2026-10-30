MOVIE MUSICAL NIGHT: A Benefit for Kids Cancer is Coming to The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present Liza Suzanna (Anne Frank, a Musical Off-Broadway) and more in Movie Musical Night: A Benefit for Kids Cancer on Saturday, December 5th, at 9:30 pm.

The producer and director of the show, Liza Suzanna, who has gone viral for her Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley clips and was in Anne Frank, a Musical, Off-Broadway, will be singing a medley of songs from The Sound of Music. Movie musicals such as Grease, Mamma Mia, and Hercules will be featured at Movie Musical Night.

T.C. Kincer, the musical director for Movie Musical Night, has credits that include being the rehearsal pianist for Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, the Music Director/Conductor/Keys 1 for The Sound of Music Global Tour, and the Music Director for Babes in Arms World Premiere Revival.

A portion of the proceeds from Movie Musical Night will be donated to MSK Kids at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Movie Musical Night plays at The Green Room 42. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.

The cast will feature Moses Bernal (Singfeld! Off-Broadway), Anthony Cangiamila (Here I Am Off-Broadway), Haley Faith Collier, Landon DeGroote, Eden Drew, Andrew Heitmann, Max Layman, Annika Low, Grace Nealey, Molly Oldham, Lily Pierce, Ebie Prideaux, Kayla Quiroz (Beyond Perfection Off-Broadway), Alex Anthony Rodriguez, James Schultz (How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, National Tour), Vanessa Sears (New York, New York Broadway), Mikari Tarpley (The Lion King National Tour), and Elijah Williams.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 12 Hrs 58 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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