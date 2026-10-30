Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
MOVIE MUSICAL NIGHT: A Benefit for Kids Cancer is Coming to The Green Room 42
The performance will take place on Saturday, December 5th, 2026.
The Green Room 42 will present Liza Suzanna (Anne Frank, a Musical Off-Broadway) and more in Movie Musical Night: A Benefit for Kids Cancer on Saturday, December 5th, at 9:30 pm.
The producer and director of the show, Liza Suzanna, who has gone viral for her Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley clips and was in Anne Frank, a Musical, Off-Broadway, will be singing a medley of songs from The Sound of Music. Movie musicals such as Grease, Mamma Mia, and Hercules will be featured at Movie Musical Night.
T.C. Kincer, the musical director for Movie Musical Night, has credits that include being the rehearsal pianist for Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, the Music Director/Conductor/Keys 1 for The Sound of Music Global Tour, and the Music Director for Babes in Arms World Premiere Revival.
A portion of the proceeds from Movie Musical Night will be donated to MSK Kids at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Movie Musical Night plays at The Green Room 42. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.
The cast will feature Moses Bernal (Singfeld! Off-Broadway), Anthony Cangiamila (Here I Am Off-Broadway), Haley Faith Collier, Landon DeGroote, Eden Drew, Andrew Heitmann, Max Layman, Annika Low, Grace Nealey, Molly Oldham, Lily Pierce, Ebie Prideaux, Kayla Quiroz (Beyond Perfection Off-Broadway), Alex Anthony Rodriguez, James Schultz (How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, National Tour), Vanessa Sears (New York, New York Broadway), Mikari Tarpley (The Lion King National Tour), and Elijah Williams.
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