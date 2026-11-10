MARK & MARY, New Original Musical by Max Bocklage, to Make Concert Debut at 54 Below

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54 Below will present Mark & Mary, a new musical by Max Bocklage, on Wednesday, May 12, 2027 at 9:30pm. On their last night before leaving for college, two strangers named Mark and Mary meet by chance and fall in love, and learn that the hardest part of growing up is choosing what to carry with you and what to let go. The musical explores time slipping away, love, ambition, dreams and the cost of commitment. This concert of selected songs is the first public performance of the new musical. Written by a Gen Z artist for a Gen Z audience, Mark & Mary is part of Bocklage's mission to amplify young voices in musical theatre.

Mark & Mary features music, lyrics, and book by Max Bocklage, who also directs the evening. The cast is led by Jimmy Awards alumni Hayden Poe as Mark and Carolina Sanchez as Mary. Music direction is by Joshua Turchin. 'I wrote Mark & Mary because I wanted to hear my generation's stories on stage, told in our own voice,' said Bocklage. 'There is a clear lack of younger Gen Z representation in the musical theatre world: talented young artists who are 18, 19, 20, or 21 who have not been given opportunities to prove what they can do. The talent is here, the doors just aren't open yet. I want to help swing them open. Bringing this show to a historic venue like 54 Below is literally a dream come true. I can't wait to show the world what we've been cooking.'

Mark & Mary, a new musical by Max Bocklage, plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, May 12, 2027 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $41.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT Max Bocklage

Max Bocklage is a composer, lyricist, singer, actor, and content creator dedicated to bringing young voices to musical theatre. Mark & Mary, which he wrote and directs, is his first full-length musical. A four-time winner of the Maryland Music Educators Association's Young Composer Project, he writes in both musical theatre and contemporary classical styles. One judge called his work 'beautiful, moving pieces that dare to tell stories the world needs to hear.' In New York, he directs and produces cabarets, including Almost Midnight and Then & Now at The Green Room 42. Bocklage studies vocal performance at the University of Maryland, and more than 18K+ people follow his music and theatre comedy online at @maxbocklage on all socials. He is from Rising Sun, Maryland.

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