Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Lianne Marie Dobbs to Perform I HEAR MUSIC! at The Beechman Theatre with Ron Abel
The concert marks the debut of Dobbs's new show at the venue, with Abel's arrangements and special guest Sean Harkness.
The Laurie Beechman Theatre will present: 'I HEAR MUSIC: All Our Favorites, 'Cause Why the Hell Not!?' starring New York vocalist & actor Lianne Marie Dobbs with legendary music director Ron Abel. Together they have headlined at 54Below, Catalina Jazz Club in LA, Feinstein's at the Nikko in SF, Blue Strawberry in St. Louis and Off-Broadway at the York Theatre.
Expect Ron Abel's soaring arrangements of hit songs by Bacharach & David, Stephen Sondheim, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, and even Willie Nelson; designed for Ms. Dobbs who 'interprets a ballad with sensitivity and the dramatic ability of a seasoned actor, yet can cause more damage to a roof than a Florida hurricane.' (TheaterPizzazz) Renowned NYC guitarist Sean Harkness will join as special guest.
Dobbs is a dynamic performer who sings with 'sensitivity, spirit, and passion in every note and lyric' (LA Jazz Scene), whose 'energetic assured joy' (San Francisco Chronicle) will charm audiences lucky enough to catch the debut of her new show at The Beechman.
Life throws us curveballs - but through all the challenges we breathe a little easier when music is playing. So, don't miss this exciting musical reunion of Ron Abel & Lianne Marie Dobbs.
'I HEAR MUSIC!' plays at The Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street, NYC) for one night only. General admission tickets are $34 and premium seats are $50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at TheBeechman.com. Showtime is 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Wait 'Til You See What's Next
The Green Room 42 (11/15-11/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
From 8 Tracks to Livestreams...The Album Release!
The Green Room 42 (11/04-11/04)
|
I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
|
Don Ross and Julie Malía
Joe's Pub (2/02-2/02)
|
Brent Comer
54 Below (1/24-1/24)
Popular episode