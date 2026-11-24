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54 Below has revealed its December 2026 lineup, featuring performances by Tony Award winners Lea Salonga and Santino Fontana, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, and more. The month will also feature a celebration of The Muppet Christmas Carol with Andrew Barth Feldman, James Monroe Iglehart, Patti Murin and others, alongside holiday concerts, musical theatre tributes, and New Year's Eve celebrations.

Lea Salonga – December 1, 2, 4, 5, 8–10, 15–17, & 19 at 7pm

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga returns to 54 Below with a holiday show for all ages. Best known for her leading roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Once On This Island, and Allegiance, Salonga was bestowed the honor of “Disney Legend” for her signature singing roles in Aladdin and Mulan. She starred in the 2023 PBS special “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir” and released her Christmas album “Sounding Joy” in 2024.

All tickets for the benefit performance on Tuesday, December 1 include a tax-deductible $200 donation to benefit 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy program. Doors will open at 5pm and guests will be greeted with complimentary prosecco. The regular menu will be supplemented with festive specials exclusively available for this evening.

Tickets for performances on December 2, 4, 5, 8–10, 15, 16, and 19 are currently sold out. Call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about the waitlist. There will be no waitlist available for December 15.

For performances on December 2, 4, 5, 8–10, 15, 16, and 19: $162.50 cover charge (includes $17.50 in fees). $208–$223 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the benefit performance on December 1: $265 ($65 ticket + $200 donation)–$335 ($135 ticket + $200 donation). $390 premium seating ($190 ticket + $200 donation). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Performing Filipina! A New Musical With an All-Star Filipina Cast – December 1 at 9:30pm

54 Below will present an evening featuring the songs of Performing Filipina! The musical follows six Filipinas that piece together history, memory, and identity, finding new meaning in their relation to themselves, their communities, and each other. Celebrating the recent release of the musical’s concept album, the concert will feature Lianah Sta. Ana’s original songs and reimagined Filipino folk songs. The concert is produced by Cindy Tsai, with music direction by Melody Valdez (Lempicka, Once Upon A Mattress, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical national tour).

Featuring Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza, Liz Casasola, Aliza Ciara, Emy Coligado, Laura Dadap, Angeleia Ordoñez, Kay Sibal, Lianah Sta. Ana, Maya Sta. Ana, and more performers to be announced.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Celebrating the 22nd Anniversary of the Children’s Acting Academy – December 2 at 9:30pm

Celebrating 22 years under Mimi Stuart as acting Artistic Director, The Children’s Acting Academy and Company in New York City presents an anniversary reunion concert, uniting past and present students for an evening of song and storytelling. The event will honor over two decades of creativity, training, and community, showcasing the journeys of performers who began their artistic paths at the Academy and went on to perform on Broadway stages, film sets, and beyond.

Featuring Rohde Costello, Luciano Guerrero, Emma Kantor, Kaci Kaplan, Irena Kogarova, Melissa June Kosovych, Cecilia Popp, Lucas Savage, Brooke Strutin, Kailie Strutin, Bebe Tabickman, Robert Ukrainsky, and more performers to be announced.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nick @ Nite in Concert – December 4 at 9:30pm

Nick @ Nite will take audiences on a nostalgic journey through the shows and songs that became a part of growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s. The evening will feature music inspired by Nickelodeon favorites, including “Boyfriend” (Big Time Rush), “Song 2 You” (Victorious), “Campfire Song Song” (SpongeBob SquarePants), and more. The concert is directed and produced by Roberto Jimenez, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Joshua Bezerra, Joey Bryant, Lauren Duncanson, Maria Heitmann, Eitan Hiller, Allie Jensen, Kyle Kennedy, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Riley Martin, Danielle Nodelman, Ellie Parish, Echo Deva Picone, Nasir Roper, Tyson Sanders, Eric Tayler, Lizzy Tucker, and more performers to be announced.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway – Part II – December 5 at 9:30pm

Directed and produced by Lyla Ross and music directed by Joshua Turchin, Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway – Part II celebrates both characters in Jewish stories, including Fiddler on the Roof, and Jewish characters in non-Jewish narratives such as The Last Five Years. The evening will explore the Jewish musical theatre songbook through music, culture, tradition, and humor. This performance will also be livestreamed.

Featuring Hadar Baron, Alli Belinkoff, Rachel Croom, Natalie Daninhirsch, Miles Eichenhorn, Samantha Garvey, Abby Goldberg, Tali Green, Will Lawson, Julian Lokash, Ben Milan-Polisar, Joel Morel, Joey Morof, Lyla Ross, Gemma Strauss, Joshua Turchin, and Amitai Vales.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival of Writers – December 6 at 7pm & 9:30pm

For the sixth year, 54 Below will showcase Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand-new, original Hanukkah song. The concert is produced by Jen Sandler and hosted by Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project), with musical supervision by Matthew Lowy. The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed.

Writers include Shira Averbuch, Rob Berliner and Aaron Kenny, Adam Blotner, Danny Feldman, Christine Toy Johnson and Ben Wexler, Julia Rose Segal, Martin Storrow, Becca Suskauer and Maxwell Carmel, and Ellie van Amerongen.

Featuring Dani Apple, Ben Fankhauser, Ruthy Froch, Tucker Gold, Maya Jacobson, Andrew Kober, Danny Kornfeld, Bruce Sabath, Ellie Schwartz, and more performers to be announced.

For the 7pm performance: $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Mistletoe & Mistakes With The Dot NYC – December 7 at 9:30pm

From office parties that go sideways to kisses under the mistletoe, Mistletoe & Mistakes is a tribute to the messiest month. Featuring a cast from Broadway, the soundstage, and beyond, the evening will feature familiar and lesser-known holiday tunes. Music direction is by Abigail Gorsuch, with production by Bryanna Cuthill, Allie Weintraub, and Renée Salewski. This performance will also be livestreamed.

Featuring Stephanie Ainsworth, Nile Andah, Matthew Barge, Bryanna Cuthill, Denver Dizon, Mathew Fedorek, Maggie Gidden, Katie Gilhooley, Nathan Lucrezio, Sam Moffatt, Madison Mosley, Kathryn Paidoussis, Carson Palmer, Keyon Pickett, Emma Puscalau, Renée Salewski, Allie Weintraub, and Meghan Renee Wombles. They will be joined by Benjamin Barham-Wiese on drums and Skyler Volpe on bass.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AURORA: The Story of Daisy Jones and The Six – December 8 at 9:30pm

Directed and produced by Van Eveslage, AURORA: The Story of Daisy Jones and The Six features songs from the album AURORA by Daisy Jones and The Six, exploring what can happen when a group of rock stars finds fame in the 1970s. Loosely based on the writing of the Fleetwood Mac album Rumours, the album captures the chaos of creating art until it falls apart. The concert will feature songs such as “Aurora,” “The River,” and “Let Me Down Easy,” with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Delaney Brown, Aiden Connolly, Ethan Garrepy, Jacob Gonzalez, Van Eveslage, Cassidy Ewert, Lily Hayden, Valentina Perdido, Ellistaire Perry, Maddy Lyn Snideman, Joe Tolentino, and more performers to be announced.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

If Casting Had No Rules – December 9 at 9:30pm

If Casting Had No Rules celebrates storytelling in musical theatre by reimagining iconic songs through unexpected casting choices, unrestricted by age, gender, type, or traditional expectations. Audiences can expect an evening of reinvented Broadway favorites, surprising character interpretations, and fresh perspectives on familiar material. Through both humorous and heartfelt selections, the show explores what musical theatre can become when performers are allowed to step beyond the roles they are traditionally expected to play.

This performance will be a special holiday edition, produced by Noah Miles and Sadie Johnson, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells. The performance will also be livestreamed.

Featuring Adriana Aurelia, Liliana Borges, Alec Bowling, Cordelia Cornell, Aaron Crowell, Emma Dalessio, Ciara Huckeby, Sadie Johnson, Noah Miles, Sadie Miller, Colton Piontkowski, Mia Soleil Sanchez, Elly Tyson, Arianna Wellen, and Elijah Zurek.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! – December 10, 19, & 30 at 9:30pm

54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! returns to 54 Below with a new lineup of performers singing songs from the Broadway musical theatre canon. The concert is produced, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel, creator of Town Hall’s Broadway by the Year series and more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music. Music direction is by Mark T. Evans on December 10, 19, and 30.

The performance on December 10 will feature Alex Getlin, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Sivá Lissette, Steven Martella, Kendra Foster McBride, William Michals, and more performers to be announced.

Marking the 200th performance of Greatest Hits, the performance on December 19 will feature Willie Demyan, Paul J. Hernandez, Kylie Heyman, Sarah Langford on violin, Nick Manna, Kendra Foster McBride, William Michals, Kelli Rabke, and more performers to be announced.

The performance on December 30 will feature Abigail Carter, Adam Grupper, Ryan Knowles, Jillian Mitchell, Zachary Santolaya, KT Thomas, and more performers to be announced.

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

The 16th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza – December 11–13 at 7pm & 11pm

Joe Iconis and his band of musical theatre performers return to 54 Below for the 16th year of their holiday tradition. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the show is part rock concert, part theatre piece, and part theme park attraction. The evening features brand-new holiday songs, old favorites, a cast of musical theatre performers, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, and an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The 7pm performance on December 13 will also be livestreamed. The performance runs 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as the following Family members: Sara Al-Bazali, Sherz Aletaha, Hannah Bank, Liz Lark Brown, Aaron Clark Burstein, Carolyn Byrne, Bill Coyne, Laura Dadap, Ava Delaney, John El-Jor, Seth Eliser, Badia Farha, Vince Fazzolari, Johnny Fenton, Bailey Forman, Omar Garibay, Danielle Gimbal, Madeline Glave, Morgan Siobhan Green (Friday and Saturday shows only), Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Faith King, Jaz Koft, Sarah Koury, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Devon Meddock, Eric William Morris (Sunday shows only), Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Corinne Renick, Ana Riley-Portal, Kat Rodriguez, Rob Rokicki (7pm shows only), Will Roland, Philip Romano, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, Nora Schell, Allie Seibold, Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele, Brent Stranathan, Lilly Tobin, Vinnie Urdea, Ryan Vona (11pm shows only), Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Alyssa Wray, Emily Wynn, and more performers to be announced.

E Sara Barnes stage manages, AJ Jones assistant stage manages, Christine O’Grady choreographs, and costumes and props are by Brendan McCann. Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Bailey Ford, Jadyn Fine, Emily Katherine, Isabelle Ktenas, Julian Lokash, Marlee Lustig, and Aidan Young are PAs.

For the 7pm performances: $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees)–$113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 11pm performances: $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees)–$91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol – December 14 at 7pm & 9:30pm

54 Below will celebrate The Muppet Christmas Carol with a concert featuring songs from the movie musical, including “Marley & Marley,” “When Love Is Gone,” “One More Sleep ’Til Christmas,” and more. The concert is produced by Ben Caplan and Fergie L. Philippe, with direction by Fergie L. Philippe and music direction and arrangements by Ben Caplan. The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed.

Featuring Caroline Aimetti, Grace Aki, Aaron F. Brateman, Emily Fallon, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alexis Field, Ellie Fishman, Dan Hasty, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, Amy Jo Jackson, Danté Jeanfelix, Sarah Kleist, Marina Kondo, Noel MacNeal, Charlotte Maltby, Kate Micucci, Patti Murin, Ana Portal, Ben Schrager, and Nik Walker.

For the 7pm performance: $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Eden Plepler: My Holiday Songbook – December 15 at 9:30pm

Following her sold-out 54 Below debut in June, actor and singer Eden Plepler returns to 54 Below with My Holiday Songbook. Blending jazz, Broadway, and holiday classics, Plepler shares the songs that have become the soundtrack to her holiday season, each reimagined in her own style. Along the way, she pays tribute to the Jewish composers whose music has helped define the holidays for generations. Featuring Brynn Cartelli and Olivia Katz, this performance is a private event.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Filipinos on Broadway: It’s Christmas Time! – December 16 at 9:30pm

This holiday season, 54 Below will celebrate the Filipino community with a concert featuring Filipino Broadway performers alongside a new generation of emerging artists. The evening will feature holiday favorites and stories celebrating the Filipino Christmas tradition, which begins in September. This performance will also be livestreamed.

Featuring Gabriel Argate, Niki Badua, Gabbie Ballesteros, Joshua Carandang, Tatianna Córdoba, Joah Ditto, Jo Garcia-Reger, Naomi Latta, Adrian Lindayag, D’Lourdes (Danielle Troiano), Elijah V. Ramos, Raymond Salgado, The Braganza Sisters (Anika, Amaya, and Adriana), Jason Yanto, and more performers to be announced.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Celebrating Iconic Women in Pop and Rock Music – December 17 at 9:30pm

Equal parts rock ’n’ roll and feminine glamour, this cabaret celebrates the music of women who have never been afraid to take up space. Featuring songs by artists like Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, and more, the evening moves between pop favorites, rock anthems, and songs that capture the experience of being a woman. The show is produced and directed by Gabrielle Karyss, with musical direction by Miguel Amell.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Santino Fontana: You Asked for It – December 18 & 20 at 7pm

Tony Award winner Santino Fontana returns to 54 Below with a show that hands control of the setlist to the audience. Each ticket order can submit up to five song requests, and every song performed that night will come from those requests. Selections may include Broadway, jazz, pop, Christmas carols, holiday classics, and more.

No two shows will be alike. There is no predetermined setlist, and while not every request will make the cut, every song Fontana sings will have been chosen by someone in that night’s audience. Ticket buyers will receive an email with a link to submit up to five requests, with one request link per order.

Santino Fontana won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance in Tootsie, playing both a struggling actor and a considerably more successful actress. He is also known as the voice of Prince Hans in Disney’s Frozen and for his performances in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and FX’s Grotesquerie. He recently completed filming the independent feature Magic Time opposite Matthew Broderick, Cynthia Nixon, and Patti LuPone, and will appear in an upcoming episode of the CBS series Cupertino.

His Broadway credits include Cinderella (Tony nomination), Hello, Dolly!, Act One, Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), The Importance of Being Earnest, Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards for Sons of the Prophet. A winner of the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, Fontana is an interpreter of the American Songbook and has performed with the New York Philharmonic, New York Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, and numerous other orchestras, as well as at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and Birdland. Follow him on social media at @santinofontana.

$91 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $151.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees)–$157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A Night of New Works! Part 4 – December 18 at 9:30pm

54 Below will present the fourth installment of A Night of New Works, featuring selections from new musical theatre. The evening will feature collaborations between emerging and established artists presenting their previously unheard works. Produced by Noelle Cornelius and Corbin McConnell, the concert features performers from The Book of Mormon, Maybe Happy Ending, & Juliet, and more, with music direction by Valerie Maze. This performance will also be livestreamed.

Composers include Zev Burrows & Makena Sklar, Mark Chimsky & Alexander Zwick, Ben Clark, Karen Dryer, Josee Klein, Graceann Kontak, Yael Karoly & Dan Caprera, Danielle Moore, Sarah Motes Ashley, Michael O’Dell & Kimberly Korn, Ava Roberts & Chelsea Zak, and Aaron Ventresca.

Featuring Thomas Beeker, Noelle Cornelius, Tasia Jungbauer, Graceann Kontak, Emelie Latzer, Nicole Morris, Madeline Powell, Liat Shuflita, and more performers to be announced.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 Sleighs the Stage – December 20 at 9:30pm

54 Sleighs the Stage celebrates the holiday season through song, laughter, and live entertainment. The holiday showcase brings seasonal classics and contemporary favorites to the stage for audiences of all ages. The concert is produced by Isabella Concetta Borte, with music direction by Halle Mitchell. This performance will also be livestreamed.

Featuring Robert Ariza, Deanna Elise Beaucher, Emma Benson, Anna Bermudez, Ethan Carlson, Ava DeMary, Rangel Scott Guzman, Alexis Hasbrouck, Kaylin Hedges, Aliah James, Sophia Manicone, Emma Ogea, Clinton Roane, Carolina Sanchez, Sophie Salerno Stromberg, Christopher James Tamayo, Damani Van Rensalier, and Carson Worthy.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norm Lewis: The Holiday Tradition Continues – December 21–24 at 7pm

Norm Lewis returns to 54 Below for his 2026 holiday residency, marking the Tony Award and Emmy-nominated performer’s 12th holiday season at the venue.

Following turns in The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, and Chicken & Biscuits, Lewis returns with an all-new celebration featuring holiday favorites and new selections. He will be joined once again by director Richard Jay-Alexander and musical director Joseph Joubert, alongside a band featuring Joubert on piano, Dylan Shamat on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion.

$118.50 cover charge (includes $13.50 in fees). $183–$188 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

California Dreamin’: Songs of the Golden State – December 21 at 9:30pm

Producers Sarah Bloom and Afra Sophia Tully will bring together a cast of performers from Off-Broadway and beyond for an evening of songs celebrating California. Featuring music from artists including Chappell Roan and Joni Mitchell, the concert will showcase songs about the Golden State.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Come As You Are: A Night of Music and Worship – December 22 at 9:30pm

Come As You Are invites audiences to an evening of gospel, contemporary Christian music, and worship at 54 Below. Presented by Parable House Productions, the concert brings together an ensemble of vocalists and musicians to celebrate faith, surrender, restoration, and community. Featuring music from gospel and contemporary worship artists, the evening will blend vocals, arrangements, and moments of reflection.

Featuring Rayana D. Briggs, Brynne London, Shemaiah Red, Jahcle’ Swann, Makayla Tatum, and more performers to be announced.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Corinne: Under the Mistletoe – A Late-Night Christmas in New York – December 23 at 9:30pm

Making her 54 Below debut, Corinne brings her blend of romantic pop, jazz, and cinematic storytelling to a holiday concert. Under the Mistletoe explores themes of romance, nostalgia, and holiday mischief.

The evening will also feature a preview of new songs from Corinne’s forthcoming album, produced by multiple Grammy-nominated producer Daniel Malsch, giving the audience a first listen and pre-sale opportunity for the album, The New Romanticism. The performance will feature interpretations of “Christmas Time Is Here,” “O Holy Night,” and her holiday song “Fa La La.”

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Frank Sinatra: The Concert! – December 26 at 7pm

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel returns to 54 Below with Frank Sinatra: The Concert!, an evening of Sinatra classics performed by a cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub performers.

Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert!, has created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts around the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein. Music direction and guitar are by Sean Harkness, with performers to be announced.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

The Art of Becoming: Stories & Songs From Your 20s – December 26 at 9:30pm

The Art of Becoming is a contemporary musical theatre cabaret about the process of figuring out who you’re becoming in your 20s. Through songs about chasing dreams, taking risks, heartbreak, failure, reinvention, and finding your way, an ensemble of performers explores the experience of coming of age.

Audiences can expect a mix of musical theatre and contemporary favorites, including “A Million Dreams,” “When He Sees Me,” “What Was I Made For?,” “I’d Rather Be Me,” “My Days,” and more. The concert is produced by Avani and Lily Desai.

Featuring Anthony Cangiamila, Mia Daley, Delaney Dorsey, Amanda Egenberger, Sydney Fabregas, Anisa Israel, Maya Jean, Taylor Leccese, Eva Muir, Grace Nyberg, Emily O’Leary, Hallie Eva Roteman, Jalan Royal, Maya Sharma, and Gianna Sofia.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Roy Reams: My Best of Times With Jerry Herman – December 27 & 28 at 7pm

Lee Roy Reams returns to 54 Below with a new show celebrating his friendship and professional partnership with Jerry Herman.

Reams first met Herman when he was cast as Cornelius Hackl in Carol Channing’s first Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!. It was the beginning of a professional and personal friendship that lasted Herman’s lifetime. Reams directed many stars in Hello, Dolly! and directed Channing’s last Broadway revival, appearing as Cornelius in her last performance. Herman personally chose Reams to be the last Albin/Zaza in Broadway’s La Cage aux Folles. They appeared on Broadway in An Evening with Jerry Herman and recorded a CD for Applause Records after an engagement at Rainbow and Stars titled An Evening with Jerry Herman At Rainbow and Stars. Reams was also part of Jerry Herman at the Hollywood Bowl. Herman regularly chose Reams to be his soloist when he made personal appearances.

Reams has put these decades of their partnership into a cabaret show at 54 Below showcasing Herman’s Broadway songs and private stories of their friendship.

Lee Roy Reams is the Tony Award-nominated star of Broadway’s 42nd Street, where he originated the role of Billy Lawlor. He was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He was also the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. His other credits include Oklahoma!, Lorelei, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. He will be joined by music director Alex Rybeck at the piano.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Waving Through a Window: A Musical Exploration of Social Media – December 27 at 9:30pm

Growing up in a world shaped by social media, comparison, and constant visibility, Waving Through a Window explores the many layers of life online: pressure, performance, connection, isolation, identity, and everything in between while trying to understand who you are beyond the screen.

Featuring music from Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, Waitress, Heathers, Next to Normal, and artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift, performers from Broadway and New York City will tell stories through songs that reflect anxiety, identity, heartbreak, and self-acceptance in a digital age. Produced by Pia Ramchandani, Waving Through a Window is a contemporary coming-of-age concert exploring what it means to grow up online.

Featuring Kristen Das, Syd Sider, Brynden Foster, Ariel Jolie, Poorv Ramchandani, Jalan Royal, Ryan Van Nostrand, and more performers to be announced.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

5th Annual Holidays of Hope: A Christmas Charity Concert – December 28 at 9:30pm

Now in its fifth year, Holidays of Hope will feature holiday hits from over the years. The concert is directed by Montclair State University musical theatre student Matthew Ochoa and music directed by Gavin Matthias. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Animal Care Centers of NYC.

Featuring Jordan Atha, Adriana Aquino Andino, Spencer Bowman, Resse Buchert, Jianna Caro, Mia Daley, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Gracie Gallagher, Ava Gallo, Deb Katz, Taylor Leccese, Rylie Nelson, Danielle Nodelman, Seger Ott-Rudolph, Saachi Pai, Hobey Peterson, Rebecca Rand, Alex Shunnarah, Sophia Twohig, and Jeffrey Walker.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jason Graae: It’s a Graae Night for Singing! – December 29 at 7pm

Jason Graae returns to 54 Below with It’s a Graae Night for Singing!, exploring his life, his divorced parents, and their friends and acquaintances, including Dorothy Loudon, Victor Borge, and Edvard Grieg. The concert will feature songs from his past Broadway shows, as well as holiday selections for this special encore. Musical direction is by Gerald Sternbach. This performance will also be livestreamed.

Graae’s Broadway credits include A Grand Night for Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, and Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? His Off-Broadway credits include Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Drama Desk nomination for Best Actor in a Musical), Forever Plaid, Olympus on My Mind, and Snoopy!. His touring and regional credits include Wicked, Falsettos, Ragtime in Los Angeles, and Forbidden Hollywood/Broadway (Ovation Award).

His television credits include Rude Awakening, Six Feet Under, Friends, Frasier, Dukes of Hazzard in Hollywood, Sabrina, Caroline in the City, Evening at Pops, and Words & Music by Jerry Herman. He was also the voice of Lucky for Lucky Charms cereal. Graae has recorded 85 albums and received the LA Drama Critics Circle Award and four Bistro Awards.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ashley Paul: Hearts Up After Dark – December 29 at 9:30pm

International recording artist Ashley Paul makes her 54 Below debut with Hearts Up After Dark. Known for her charting dance-pop releases and live performances across the United States and Europe, Paul will present an evening exploring glamour, heartbreak, reinvention, and storytelling through song.

Blending vintage cabaret with contemporary pop, Hearts Up After Dark features music from Paul’s original catalog, including “Hearts Up,” “Finding Rhythm,” and “Bingo Baby,” alongside reimagined classics such as “Fever,” “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” and “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” With theatrical staging and live musicians, the show explores themes of love, illusion, desire, and self-discovery through a modern cabaret lens.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christmas in New York: An Evening of Holiday Joy! Volume 3 – December 30 at 7pm

For the third year in a row, Jantzen Theatricals and Michael Moretti return to 54 Below with Christmas in New York! Featuring Broadway performers and emerging artists, the evening celebrates Christmas songs, timeless classics, and unexpected favorites. The concert is co-produced by Jaxon Keller and will also be livestreamed.

Featuring Olivia Flaherty, Callie Henrysen, Samia Posadas, Macon Prickett, Amron Salgado, Zalah Vallien, Elijah Zurek, and more performers to be announced.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

New Year’s Eve With Liz Callaway – December 31 at 7pm

Emmy Award winner and Grammy and Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway will celebrate New Year’s Eve at 54 Below. Callaway and her band will perform favorites from stage and screen, timeless classics, and more as audiences welcome 2027.

For this performance, there is a special optional New Year’s Eve prix fixe, which guests may select in place of the regular menu. This will feature festive seasonal dishes. All guests who select this option will be charged $125 per person for their meals, not including additional beverages, tax, or gratuity.

$107.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $168 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Optional $125 prix fixe.

New Year’s Eve With Jennifer Simard – December 31 at 11pm

Three-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard will ring in the new year at 54 Below, performing a specially curated setlist to celebrate the arrival of 2027.

Best known for her starring role as Helen Sharp in Broadway’s Death Becomes Her, Simard’s Broadway credits also include Company, Mean Girls, Hello, Dolly!, and Disaster!.

For this performance, the regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe, featuring festive seasonal dishes. All guests will be charged $125 per person for their meals, not including additional beverages, tax, or gratuity. Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about the waitlist.

$168 cover charge (includes $18 in fees). $223 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $125 mandatory prix fixe, not including beverages, tax, or gratuity.

Live at 54 Below

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to audiences around the world. Live from 54 Below features live performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from the venue. Seven cameras capture the performances, paired with the club’s lighting and sound design. All shows are presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterward.

The following performances will be streamed live. Tickets for each performance are $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees). For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Tradition! The Jewish Voices of Broadway – Part II – December 5 at 9:45pm ET

54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival of Writers – December 6 at 7pm ET

Mistletoe & Mistakes With The Dot NYC – December 7 at 9:45pm ET

If Casting Had No Rules – December 9 at 9:45pm ET

The 16th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza – December 13 at 7pm ET

54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol – December 14 at 7pm ET

Filipinos on Broadway: It’s Christmas Time! – December 16 at 9:45pm ET

A Night of New Works! Part 4 – December 18 at 9:45pm ET

54 Sleighs the Stage – December 20 at 9:45pm ET

Jason Graae: It’s a Graae Night for Singing! – December 29 at 7pm ET

Christmas in New York: An Evening of Holiday Joy! Volume 3 – December 30 at 7pm ET

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