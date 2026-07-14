Kyle Ramar Freeman to Make Solo Concert Debut With THE DOCTOR WILL SEE YOU NOW

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Broadway's Kyle Ramar Freeman, currently seen in the original cast of the Tony Award-nominated musical Titanique, will make his solo concert debut with The Doctor Will See You Now, a live EP recording at The Cutting Room on Monday, September 21. Tickets are on sale now.

The Doctor Will See You Now is a concert about the kind of healing that reaches the parts of us medicine can't. The evening began with a question Freeman asked himself: what can an audience get from him that they can't get from their doctor? The answer came quickly. Music. The one prescription a physician can't prescribe.

'The idea grew out of a reflective season,' says Freeman. 'Looking at the chaos of the times we're living in, I realized the one thing that kept me steady was music, versatile enough to hold every emotion and present in every moment that changed the course of my life. So rather than build something narrow, I let music itself be the answer: its power to lift us out of the present, to hand us hope, to make us feel euphoric in the middle of the chaos.'

The result is Freeman's first-ever solo concert, recorded live for an EP: the doctor, the prescription, and the medicine, all in one night.

Freeman adds that the evening is also about connection. 'I want to keep building community, and to inspire and engage the people who look like me - to remind them of what's possible when you follow your voice.'

ABOUT Kyle Ramar Freeman

Kyle Ramar Freeman is a Miami native who has called New York City home for the past fourteen years. A graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, he has built a career across national tours, the West End, and Broadway productions. Most recently being seen in the original cast of the Tony Award-nominated musical Titanique.

Freeman made his New York debut in the original Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning A Strange Loop, later leading the show's West End production at London's Barbican Theatre in the central role of Usher. He returned to Broadway as the Lion in the celebrated revival of The Wiz, a role he originated on the show's national tour and carried to Broadway. His touring credits also include Once on This Island (Asaka) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Beyond the stage, Freeman earned acclaim performing with the cast of The Wiz on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series, and has been featured in Vogue and across numerous media outlets.

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