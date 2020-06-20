Kritzerland Will Present a New Online Concert July 12

For the 107th Kritzerland show, Kritzerland stays home once again with another talent-packed song-filled show. Kritzerland Influencers is the show title and to say more than that would spoil the fun. But as with all Kritzerland shows, there'll be classic theater and film songs, some rarities, and a fews songs that might be completely unfamiliar. It's an eclectic mix performed by an amazing cast.

As with the past two online shows, this one will benefit (Save Our NoHo Theaters) - North Hollywood has one of the most thriving theater/art scenes anywhere, and the theaters and companies have been hit very hard and this is a chance to help them a little. All donations are tax deductible.

So, join Kritzerland on July 12th at 5:00 PST/8:00 EST for some laughter, some romance, maybe even a tear or two, with some of the best talent around. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty, with the technical expertise of Hartley Powers.

Facebook LIVE link: https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos

