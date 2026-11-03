Khiyon Hursey to Lead KHIYON: IN CONCERT at 54 Below With Mark Sonnenblick, Sarah Hudson and JHart

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54 BELOW will present Khiyon Hursey, award-winning musical theater composer, returning to 54 Below in Khiyon: In Concert on 6th November. Khiyon will perform songs from his upcoming musicals premiering next year and after.

Featuring music from Xtravaganza, premiering next May at Baltimore Center Stage, and Weekend, next fall in NYC, Khiyon: In Concert will show you the future of music in theater.

Featuring special guest performances by:

BADDLUCK

Thee Legendary Zenith Juicy Couture (House of Juicy Couture)

Sis Thee Doll (Oklahoma! national tour, 'American Horror Story: NYC')

Julian Hornik (Helluva Boss, Weekend at Vineyard Arts)

Sarah Hudson (Grammy nominee)

JHart (Grammy nominee)

Kevin Jz Prodigy (House of Prodigy)

Mark Sonnenblick (Midnight at the Never Get at the Menier Chocolate Factory, KPOP Demon Hunters)

Jesse St. John ('Truth Hurts')

Maximo Xtravaganza (House of Xtravaganza)

Nesziah Xtravaganza (The House of Extravaganza)

Directed by Patrick Vassel

Music Direction by Patrick Phillips

Khiyon Hursey in Khiyon: In Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) 6th November, 2026.

Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) – $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT KHIYON HURSEY

Khiyon Hursey is a writer and composer who got his start as the music assistant on the off-Broadway and Broadway productions and the Grammy Award-winning cast album of Hamilton. He is a graduate of Berklee College of Music with a degree in Songwriting. He is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation's Irving Burgie Scholarship, the Bart Howard Songwriting Scholarship, the Lucille and Jack Yellen award, a 2016 NAMT Writers Grant, a 2016/2017 Dramatists Guild Musical Theater Fellow, 2017 Space on Ryder Farm Residency, 2018 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project residency, 2019 ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop, 2019 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, the 2020 Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals and the 2020 Stephen Schwartz Award, for which he wrote the song Higher, performed by Eden Espinosa.

He is the composer/lyricist of the upcoming Broadway Bound musical, Xtravaganza, set to premiere in Baltimore in May. He is also the playwright and co-composer of WEEKEND, based on Andrew Haigh's 2011 film, set to premiere next fall in New York. He is based in Los Angeles and London.

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