 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Ken Ard to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below in KEN ARD: THE CROONER

Ard, known for originating roles in CATS and SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ, will sing standards and Broadway material with musical direction by Wayne Barker.

By:
Ken Ard to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below in KEN ARD: THE CROONER

Broadway veteran Ken Ard, whose storied career includes the original Cats, Starlight Express, Smokey Joe's Café, Jelly's Last Jam, and the recent CATS: The Jellicle Ball, makes his 54 Below solo debut in KEN ARD: THE CROONER — BALLADS, BLUES & COCKTAILS on Saturday, November 21.

Drawing from Broadway, jazz, blues, and the Great American Songbook and inspired by the elegance and storytelling of the great male vocalists from the golden age of song, Ard brings a seasoned baritone, sly humor, and unmistakable theatricality to the room. KEN ARD: THE CROONER — BALLADS, BLUES & COCKTAILS is an evening about more than looking back—it is a celebration of experience, becoming, and the exquisite pleasure of having arrived at your own voice.

THE CROONER — BALLADS, BLUES & COCKTAILS features Musical Direction by Wayne Barker, the Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning composer of Peter and the Starcatcher, and costumes by David Quinn.

EVENT DETAILS

KEN ARD: THE CROONER — BALLADS, BLUES & COCKTAILS runs Saturday, November 21 at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street). Tickets are available at www.54Below.org or by calling 646-476-3551 for day-of-show inquiries. Pricing, minimums, and fee structures apply as standard for the venue.

ABOUT KEN ARD

Ken Ard has originated roles in some of Broadway's most memorable productions, including Macavity in Cats and Ken in Smokey Joe's Café. He appeared on both Grammy winning Broadway cast albums. Most recently, Ard starred as DJ GriddleBone in CATS: The Jellicle Ball, where he also understudied the role of Old Deuteronomy. His other Broadway credits include Electra in Starlight Express, Pluton in Dangerous Games, and the Chimney Man opposite Gregory Hines in Jelly's Last Jam. Ard was honored to stand by for Tony Award winner André De Shields in Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse. De Shields later chose him to lead the cast of Sophisticated Ladies at NJPAC. Ard also appeared in Taylor Mac's critically acclaimed Off-Broadway opera The Hang and played Duke Ellington in The Ellington/ Strayhorn Nutcracker Suite at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre. On film, he appears as Wilbur in Chicago. Beyond the stage and screen, Ard is an award-winning chef, visual artist, and accomplished jazz singer and cabaret performer.

More on 54 Below
Upcoming Shows
Ann Hampton Callaway: Here's To Life
Ann Hampton Callaway: Here's To Life
11/11 - 11/11/2026
Pathways: A New Musical by Ethan Clark Davis and Ryan P. Kennedy
Pathways: A New Musical by Ethan Clark Davis and Ryan P. Kennedy
11/11 - 11/11/2026
Recent Articles
Cabaret Roundup: Christmas 2026 – Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis & More in NYC
Cabaret Roundup: Christmas 2026 – Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis & More in NYC
11/10/2026
MARK & MARY, New Original Musical by Max Bocklage, to Make Concert Debut at 54 Below
MARK & MARY, New Original Musical by Max Bocklage, to Make Concert Debut at 54 Below
11/10/2026

Cabaret Shows
Wait 'Til You See What's Next in Cabaret Wait 'Til You See What's Next
Green Room 42 (11/15-11/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
I am ME - on Purpose! in Cabaret I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
Wait Wait...Don't Shoot Me! in Cabaret Wait Wait...Don't Shoot Me!
Caveat (12/09-12/09)
Storm Marrero, curated by Murray Hill in Cabaret Storm Marrero, curated by Murray Hill
Joe's Pub (3/17-3/17)
Ithaca College Musical Theatre Class of 2027 in Cabaret Ithaca College Musical Theatre Class of 2027
54 Below (3/06-3/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

Cabaret venues in New York City


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Recommended For You