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Ken Ard to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below After CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Run

Ard, who originated the role of Macavity in the original Broadway production of CATS, will perform at the New York supper club.

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Ken Ard to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below After CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Run

54 Below will present Broadway veteran Ken Ard in “The Crooner — Ballads, Blues & Cocktails” on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 9:30 PM. Blending jazz, blues, and the Great American Songbook, Ard invites audiences to settle in, sip a cocktail, and savor the smoky elegance of a classic New York supper club, complete with rich vocals, sly humor, and intimate storytelling. Wayne Barker, the Tony Award–nominated composer of Peter and the Starcatcher, serves as music director.

Tickets and details for the 54 Below performance (254 West 54th Street) are available at www.54Below.org or by calling (646) 476-3551 for day-of-show inquiries. Pricing, minimums, and fee structures apply as standard for the venue. 

MORE ABOUT KEN ARD

For more than four decades, Ken Ard has brought unforgettable characters to life on Broadway. Now, he’s stepping into the spotlight as himself in his solo performance, “The Crooner — Ballads, Blues & Cocktails,” serving up jazz, blues, and the Great American Songbook with style, soul, and a little mischief.

A singer, dancer, actor, and multidisciplinary artist, Ard’s Broadway credits include the original American company of Cats, Starlight Express, Jelly’s Last Jam, Smokey Joe’s Café, and most recently, Cats: The Jellicle Ball. His career also includes participation in two Grammy-winning Broadway cast recordings.

Trading Broadway spectacle for the intimacy of a classic New York supper club, Ard invites audiences to pull up a chair, order a cocktail, and enjoy something Broadway rarely allows: Ken Ard, up close and personal, singing the songs he loves and telling the stories only he can tell.


Photo Credit: steven_menendez_official
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