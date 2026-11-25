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Kate DeL will celebrate the holiday season with A Holiday Affair, a special two-night New York City engagement featuring Broadway performer Matt Magnusson (Just in Time, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical). The engagement begins Monday, November 30, at Winnie's Jazz Club (63 W. 38th Street, inside the Refinery Hotel), with performances from 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM. The celebration continues Tuesday, December 1, at Rosevale Cocktail Room (305 W. 48th Street, second floor, inside the Civilian Hotel), from 9:00 PM to 12:30 AM.

Conceived, produced, and headlined by DeL, A Holiday Affair brings together the glamour of the classic New York supper club, holiday nostalgia, and live vocal performances. Across both evenings, DeL will perform a selection of seasonal favorites and swinging standards, joined by Magnusson for a series of vocal duets, including "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," featured on DeL's latest album, Let's Try It This Way.

Magnusson is currently a standby in Broadway's Just in Time at Circle in the Square Theatre. He previously appeared in the original Broadway company of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical at Studio 54. His additional credits include Hound Dog at Ars Nova, Jersey Boys, and television's Law & Order: SVU.

About Kate DeL

Kate DeL is a New York-based vocalist, recording artist, producer, and arranger whose work blends vintage and contemporary musical styles, spanning jazz, the Great American Songbook, R&B, and musical theatre. Her credits include multiple album releases, including a collection of holiday recordings and the Lullaby collection, as well as a commissioned composition for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France. Her latest full-length album, Let's Try It This Way, features DeL's arrangements of familiar songs.

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