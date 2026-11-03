Kate Baldwin and Nichelle Lewis to Headline CURTAIN CALL: LIVE at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

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Kate Baldwin and Nichelle Lewis will headline the November 19 edition of Curtain Call: Live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on November 19th. The show will also feature performances from Adrien Pellerin (Shitzprobe, Night Crew), Rowan Henchy (Next Gen NYC), Annabelle Daly, and Julia Glicksman.

Baldwin, a two-time Tony Award nominee and four-time Drama Desk Award nominee, is known for her Broadway performances in Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow, and Chicago. Lewis made her Broadway debut as Dorothy in the revival of The Wiz and subsequently starred as Sarah in the Lincoln Center revival of Ragtime, earning a 2026 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Curtain Call: Live is an interview and performance series where former high school theater kids revisit the characters and songs that started it all. Guests step back into their favorite roles in an intimate evening of reflection and reenactment. This intimate evening brings together Broadway stars, Jimmy Awards alumni, and theater kids alike on a trip down memory lane. Music direction for the evening is by Analise Levesque. MAB Production Group is producing.

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