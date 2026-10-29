Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Karen Mason to Perform Holiday Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
The Broadway star and 14-time MAC Award winner will perform holiday favorites at The West Bank Cafe venue in Hell's Kitchen.
The Laurie Beechman Theatre will present Karen Mason FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY in her legendary Christmas show CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! on December 1 at 7pm!
More than a holiday concert, this show gives us Karen’s unique interpretations of holiday classics, old and new. This show includes a heartfelt “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, and her new singles: a slinky arrangement of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, a new standard “It’ll Be Christmas Before You Know It”, and the heartwarming “Merry Yuletide Cheer” and many more surprises.
With Direction by Barry Kleinbort; and Musical Direction by Christopher Denny on piano.
Karen Mason was seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy’s “Halston” on Netflix. On tour, was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, she starred as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia!(2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; “Monotony” singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. In regional theater, Karen starred in Chasing Rainbows (Paper Mill Playhouse), A Christmas Story as Miss Shields; White Christmas (St. Louis Muni Opera); Side by Side by Sondheim (Coconut Grove Playhouse in Florida); Gypsy (Sundance Theatre in California); Company (Huntington Theatre in Boston). Off-Broadway, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And The World Goes ‘Round.
She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, and was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She also won 3 Bistro Awards. Her eight (8)recordings include the single “It’s About Time,” written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; her 2009 MAC Award-winning Right Here/ Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, When the Sun Comes Out, Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days (featuring the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song “Hold Me”); and Not So Simply Broadway. Also, Wonderland (original cast); the film Jeffrey (Varese Sarabande); Wonderful Town (JAY Records); the cast album of And The World Goes ‘Round (RCA Victor).
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
From 8 Tracks to Livestreams...The Album Release!
The Green Room 42 (11/04-11/04)
|
I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
|
Alice Smith
Joe's Pub (1/27-1/27)
|
Jesse Harris: Pictures Album Release
Joe's Pub (2/24-2/24)
|
Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca: Tanto y más
Joe's Pub (1/08-1/08)
Popular episode