Karen Mack and Elliot Roth, 2025 MAC Award Winners for Best Vocal Duo, to Kick Off Holiday Season at Pangea

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Downtown favorites Karen Mack and Elliot Roth, 2025 MAC Award Winners for Best Vocal Duo, kick off the festive season Sunday, November 15, 7:00 PM at Pangea, with Karen Mack & Elliot Roth's 5th Superfun Holiday-ish Thing: The Wintry Mix Edition. This special one-night performance traces the crisp turn of the seasons and the subsequent freefall into late-year holiday gratitude and attitude.

Backed by a premier rhythm section featuring Lavondo Thomas on bass and Christopher Heinz on drums, Mack and Roth are also joined by a very special guest, guitarist/singer-songwriter Peter Calo. The set will be a pop/jazz/folk blend of seasonal classics alongside new tunes and originals that'll quickly feel like old friends.

'This year's incarnation is much more on the front end of fall/winter, so it's a perfect chance to give a nod to the winter blahs and seasonal stresses and side dish roulette, while still leaning into what's warm and welcome and cozy,' says Karen Mack

'And whatever the time of the year, our show is always about great harmonies and all different kinds of songs – pop, folk, jazz, originals. It's a fun, fast-paced night of music where we get to have an absolute blast with our band and the crowd,' says Elliot Roth

Since establishing their highly successful residency at Pangea in 2022, Mack and Roth have become downtown staples, celebrated for their creative musical arrangements, humor and spontaneity, and above all their effortless, friendly connection to the crowd. Now in their fifth year of singing out the 'better and worse' of their mutual love for the holidays, The Wintry Mix Edition delivers an upbeat blend of winter classics, unexpected jazz standards, and fresh original tunes. It is the ultimate one-stop shopping for music that is both holiday and NOT!

Event Details

Karen Mack & Elliot Roth's 5th Superfun Holiday-ish Thing: The Wintry Mix Edition

Sunday, November 15, 7:00 PM (the house opens at 6:00 PM)

Karen Mack - Vocals

Elliot Roth - Piano/Vocals

Peter Calo - Special Guest / Guitar

Lovando Thomas - Bass

Christopher Heinz - Drums

Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, NYC, 10003

www.pangeanyc.com; 212-995-0900

Tickets: https://cur8.com/18134/project/142325

Tickets online: $20 general admission / $15 MAC members.

Tickets at the door, if available, $25 general admission / $20 MAC members (Cash Only)

+ $20 food and/or beverage minimum per person.

About the Artists

Karen Mack is a multi-award winning singer/songwriter based in NYC, with creative roots planted in jazz, folk, pop, and swing. Over the last twenty years, she's established herself as a popular favorite of audiences and critics alike in many of New York City's top clubs and performance spaces. Her varied musical influences are apparent in her style, which meshes a warm jazz/folk sensibility with an affinity for richly textured vocal harmony, wordplay and improvisation, creating a truly unique listening experience, whether you're looking for moving ballads, soulful blues, or fierce in-the-pocket swing. LGNY says 'in addition to her sense of humor, she has the kind of voice one longs to hear…her flawless placement, appealing style and dead-on performance are electrifying!' www.karenmack.com

Elliot Roth is a NYC based singer/pianist/actor, composer and instructor. Hailed by the New York Times for his 'silky smooth voice', he is a Masters graduate of the prestigious Manhattan School of Music jazz arts program. His credits include Our Sinatra, A Christmas Carol, and Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert at the Living Room. He has appeared in Downbeat Magazine as one of the area's 'Top 20 Performers to Watch.' He currently serves on the voice faculty at Marymount Manhattan College's Theatre Arts Department. www.theElliotRoth.com

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