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KAREN MASON to Perform CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

The concert includes holiday classics and new singles, with Mason also recording the show's album live at the venue.

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KAREN MASON to Perform CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Broadway favorite Karen Mason will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre to kick off the holiday season for one night only on Tuesday, December 1 at 7pm.

Mason recorded her acclaimed holiday album live at The Laurie Beechman Theatre during the room's very first month, and she couldn't be more thrilled to be back for this festive and holiday tradition.

From heartfelt classics like 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' to the slinky 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,' the charming 'It'll Be Christmas Before You Know It,' and the heartwarming 'Merry Yuletide Cheer,' Mason puts her own unmistakable spin on holiday favorites, with confessional stories, plenty of surprises, and enough Christmas spirit to last all season long.

With direction by Barry Kleinbort and musical direction by Christopher Denny on piano, the concert is billed as one holiday gift not to miss.

A 14-time MAC Award winner and Broadway star of Mamma Mia!, Sunset Boulevard, Hairspray, and more, Mason is the perfect person to make your holiday season merry and bright.

Mason's Christmas show is described as a new holiday essential. Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage of the engagement is available here.

EVENT DETAILS

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7pm

The Laurie Beechman Theatre at The West Bank Cafe, 407 W 42nd St, Hell's Kitchen

Tickets: TheBeechman.com

Click Here to Get Tickets

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