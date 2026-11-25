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Julie McNamara will bring A 'Confessional' of a Recovering Catholic: Holiday Edition back to Caveat on Sunday, January 3, 2027, at 2:30 p.m. The performance will feature the debut of a new song.

McNamara describes the show:

What's a better way to enjoy the holiday season than with a generous helping of Catholic guilt? Having been raised in said church, I have been in 'recovery' for a long time: all those prayers you didn't actually understand, those many times in that scary confessional and the constant guilt! I'm sorry if I'm not apologizing enough for it. How does a good Catholic girl navigate sex, abortion, career, mental health or... actually talking about feelings? By singing proper church hymns, of course, with none of the lyrics changed at all!

Following runs at both the 2026 New York Fringe and the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this holiday edition of Confessional will feature special songs tied to the Christmas and Advent seasons.

The show is written and created by Julie McNamara, an NYC-based comedian, actress, and singer. Julie is a house sketch team member at Magnet Theater and has performed with BoogieManja Sketch Collective, Laugh Index Theatre, Toronto Sketchfest, and countless indie improv shows. She is also an active theater performer both locally and regionally; favorite roles include Amy in Company, Melanie Norton in Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, Sandra in The Play That Goes Wrong, and Fairy Godmother in Shrek the Musical.

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