When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Julie Biancheri to Present HI IT'S ME, JULIE B! Cabaret in NYC
The performance follows Biancheri's work producing more than 70 cabaret shows in New York and features a night of roles chosen by the performer.
Julie Biancheri, creator and producer of the recurring New York City cabaret series A Dream (Role) Come True, will take the spotlight with HI IT'S ME, JULIE B! on November 6, 2026.
The cabaret will feature Biancheri performing songs from her dream roles, celebrating her journey as a performer and producer while sharing her passion for musical theater.
Biancheri created A Dream (Role) Come True to give performers opportunities to take on roles they have always wanted to play, regardless of traditional casting expectations. Through the recurring series, she has helped more than 500 performers bring their dream roles to life.
Originally from South Florida, Biancheri moved to New York City four years ago and has since produced more than 70 cabaret shows.
Her work earned her three nominations in the 2025 BroadwayWorld Awards, including Best Revue or Recurring Series, Best Vocalist, and Best Host.
With HI IT'S ME, JULIE B!, Biancheri will turn the concept behind her cabaret series toward her own theatrical aspirations, presenting an evening dedicated to following dreams and bringing them to the stage.
Performance Information
HI IT'S ME, JULIE B! is scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026.
Venue information, performance time, and ticket details were not included in the announcement.
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