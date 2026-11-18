"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Join the Musicians Foundation for AN EVENING HONORING MICHAEL FEINSTEIN in NYC
On December 8, The Musicians Foundation will present a special evening honoring the legendary performer and the enduring musical legacy of the Great American Songbook
Michael Feinstein and the Great American Songbook will take center stage on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, when The Musicians Foundation presents a special evening honoring both the legendary performer and the enduring musical legacy of the Great American Songbook. A show, produced by Billy Stritch, will take place at the historic Explorers Club at 46 East 70th Street in New York City.
An extraordinary lineup of performers will join the festivities, including Jim Caruso, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Santino Fontana, Nicolas King, and Gabrielle Stravelli.
Founded in 1914 by a group of legendary musicians and generous music enthusiasts, Musicians Foundation is the nation’s oldest independent nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance to professional musicians in times of need.
The Foundation was built on a simple yet powerful idea: the country’s cultural fabric is directly connected to the well-being of its musicians.
The Musicians Foundation provides financial assistance to ensure as many musicians as possible receive meaningful support during unexpected hardships.
Supported over the decades by artists like Leonard Bernstein, Pablo Casals, Vladimir Horowitz, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Yo-Yo Ma, and Isaac Stern, as well as philanthropists such as Walter Naumburg, Charles Steinway, and Vera Stern, among others, the Foundation has helped thousands of musicians across 50 states.
Learn more about the foundation at https://www.musiciansfoundation.org/
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