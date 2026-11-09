John Philip to Perform POSITIVITY & MERRIMENT REIGN! at Don't Tell Mama With Seth Sikes

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MAC Award-nominated vocalist John Philip will return to Don't Tell Mama to spread some holiday cheer in “POSITIVITY & MERRIMENT REIGN!” for three (3) performances - Saturday, December 12 at 3:30pm, Sunday, December 13 at 7:00pm and Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm. The evenings will be directed and written by Marilyn Maye with David Pearl as Music Director on piano with Boots Maleson (bass) and Rob Garcia (drums).

“POSITIVITY & MERRIMENT REIGN!”, John's latest musical offering builds on the ideas of positivity and possibility that have shaped his past performances, while bringing several holiday songs into the repertoire. He will be joined by special guest Seth Sikes. 'The Holidays are a joy - and anytime rehearsing with Seth - under Marilyn's legendary direction - can only be a joy!,” exclaims Mr. Philip. “And what better time to bring our show to you the audience than in this special season - a time when we all come together - try to come together! - and remind ourselves - just before we step into the New Year - say 'Yes' to life.'

John Philip: “POSITIVITY & MERRIMENT REIGN!” plays Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street) on Saturday, December 12 at 3:30pm, Sunday, December 13 at 7:00pm, and Wednesday, December 16 at 7:00pm. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum – cash only.

Biographies

MAC Award-nominated vocalist John Philip brings a rich and varied background in theater, film, television, and law to the cabaret stage. His acting credits include the Merchant Ivory film The Bostonians, daytime television, and numerous Off-Off-Broadway productions, most recently George R. Carr's Poem. After building a successful legal career, John returned to performing, bringing a lifetime of experience and perspective to his interpretations of the Great American Songbook. A devoted student of legendary cabaret artist Marilyn Maye, John celebrates the power of music to inspire positivity, create connections, and remind audiences of life's possibilities.

Seth Sikes regularly performs old-fashioned nightclub acts for packed houses at 54 Below in New York and on the “Lavender Circuit” of Puerto Vallarta, Fire Island, and Provincetown. He has performed tributes to Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand and recently toured the country with Nicolas King in their duo show, The New Belters. Seth was the Associate Director of The Band's Visit, Dead Outlaw, and The Nance on Broadway. His solo debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, was awarded two BroadwayWorld Awards.

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