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Joe McCarthy's Latin Grammy Award-winning, Grammy-nominated New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band will return to Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 15 and 16, 2026, with The Pan American Nutcracker Suite, a reimagining of Tchaikovsky's holiday classic. The 18-piece ensemble will perform at 7 PM and 9 PM each evening.

Co-arranged by Joe McCarthy and Vince Norman, The Pan American Nutcracker Suite incorporates Afro-Cuban rhythms, Brazilian samba, big band jazz, and musical influences from across the Americas and Asia. The arrangement of "Waltz of the Flowers" earned a 2023 Latin Grammy nomination for Best Arrangement.

Released in 2022 on McCarthy's Angelface Records label, the suite features a mambo-inspired "March," a cha-cha-cha arrangement of "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," Brazilian rhythms in "Dance of the Reed Flutes," and Venezuelan joropo influences in "Waltz of the Flowers."

The Ensemble

The 18-piece New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band, led by drummer Joe McCarthy, features Alex Brown on piano, Vinny Valentino on guitar, Boris Kozlov on bass, and Joe McCarthy on drums, with percussionist to be announced. The trumpet section features Nick Marchione (December 15), John Walsh, John Chudoba, Jason Prover (December 16), and Diego Urcola; Andrew Gould and Dave Pietro on alto saxophones, Luis Hernandez and Steve Kenyon on tenor saxophones, and Frank Basile on baritone saxophone; Joe Fiedler, John Yao, and Sam Blakeslee on trombones, and James Borowski on bass trombone.

About Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band

For more than 25 years, Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band has performed music combining bebop jazz, Afro-Latin rhythms, and other musical traditions. The ensemble earned the 2008 Latin Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album for The Caribbean Jazz Project/Afro Bop Alliance featuring Dave Samuels, which also received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in 2009. The band continues to perform and record original compositions and arrangements incorporating jazz and Latin American musical influences.

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