Jennings Vocal Studio NYC Will Host Student Showcase BRAVE ENOUGH TO FAIL

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Kori Jennings, owner of Jennings Vocal Studio NYC, has been guiding students for over 10 years. On December 6th, a select few of her students, ranging from those with Broadway credits to those brand new to the vocal world, will present an afternoon of songs spanning various vocal styles and selections. Each of them embracing Kori's vocal ideology that we can be brave enough to fail.

The show is produced by Kori Jennings, Ari Conte and Molly Coyne with direction by Jennings and musical direction by Mason Griffin.

Featured artists include Dominic Sosa, Angelika Menendez, Sarah Kronenberg, Kathryn Galimi, Kate Mullis, Bryan Songy, Molly Beth Blanchard, Anna Rock, Lara Strong, Ashton Lewis, Matty Reda, Olivia Gierke, Ben Carlson, Hana Leigh, Petra Jarrar, Danae Ervin, Ari Conte and Molly Coyne.

Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Kori Jennings has trained and performed all over the United States. She received advanced degrees in performance and vocal pedagogy from Baldwin-Wallace University-Conservatory, Duquesne University, and her Doctor of Musical Arts from Louisiana State University. Her years of teaching at universities and private arts academies have produced students who have been featured on Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, film/television, cruise lines, and with regional opera companies.

Over her 25 year teaching career, Kori's students have performed in Broadway/Off Broadway/West End/National Tours including MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, PARADE, FUNNY GIRL, WICKED, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, DEATH BECOMES HER, DRAG: THE MUSICAL, and OSCAR AT THE CROWN. Her students' regional credits include The Muny, Paper Mill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, and Ogunquit Playhouse. Kori is thrilled to work with many live singing drag queens across the country and has a talented roster of pop/rock indy artists and bands.

'Brave Enough to Fail" will play at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, December 6th at 1pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum and a livestream option is available. Visit https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/ or click here for tickets.

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