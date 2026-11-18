"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Jason Graae to Return to 54 Below With IT'S A GRAAE NIGHT FOR SINGING
With musical direction by Gerald Sternbach, Graae will share stories through songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, George Gershwin, and more.
Jason Graae will return to 54 Below in an encore of his new show It's a Graae Night For Singing! The recently Graae-headed Jason Graae explores his Graae-ness and his beloved, fascinating and divorced parents, along with their friends and acquaintances, like Dorothy Loudon, Victor Borge, and Edvard Grieg. The performance will take place on Tuesday, December 29 at 7pm.
With musical direction by Gerald Sternbach, Graae shares stories through songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, George Gershwin, Ira Levin and Milton Schafer, Robert Wright and George Forrest, Alan Menken, and more!
Jason Graae has been featured on Broadway in A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy!, and Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? Off-Broadway shows include Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh, (Drama Desk nomination - Best Actor in a Musical) Forever Plaid, Olympus On My Mind, and more.
National tours include Wicked, Falsettos, and in Los Angeles, Ragtime, Forbidden Hollywood, and Forbidden Broadway Y2K LA (Ovation Award). Graae also made his Metropolitan Opera House debut as the male vocalist in Twyla Tharp's Everlast with American Ballet Theatre.
Television credits include "Rude Awakening," "6 Feet Under," "Friends," "Frasier," "Dukes of Hazzard in Hollywood," "Sabrina," "Caroline in the City," "Evening at Pops," "Words & Music by Jerry Herman,” among others. Graae was the voice of Lucky for Lucky Charms Cereal. He has recorded 85 Albums, and has won multiple awards including the LA Drama Critics Circle Award and four Bistro Awards.
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